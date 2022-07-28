Global fight against HIV ‘under threat’ amid resource scarcity, says UN – International News News – Report by AFR

news.topwirenews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Biden's COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, the president knows the drill this time: He’s got an office in the residential section of the White House and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. This time brought a new wrinkle: a “successful” counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan, conducted with Biden’s authorization while he was in isolation. On Monday evening, he was set to deliver remarks to the American people from the Blue Room balcony to announce the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan conducted over the weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
