Hall Of Famer Says AEW Seems Dated

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy 'would be awesome'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.
UFC・
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam
Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
411mania.com
Lacey Evans Doesn’t Compete On Smackdown, ‘Not Medically Cleared’
Aliyah did not get her match with Lacey Evans on tonight’s Smackdown, as Evans was “not medically cleared” for the bout. Aliyah was scheduled to face Evans on tonight’s show, but was announced just before the bout that Evans wasn’t cleared and Shotzi instead came out to face Aliyah, having apparently talked her way into the match via Adam Pearce. Shotzi ended up picking up the win.
