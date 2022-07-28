Minnesota AG won't appeal ruling striking down abortion restrictions

www.fox9.com
Trial begins in lawsuit against pharmacies who denied woman morning-after pill
(FOX 9) - In a case that will be closely watched across the country, a trial began Monday in a lawsuit filed by a woman from a small town in central Minnesota against two pharmacies that refused to fill her prescription for emergency contraception in 2019. The lawsuit, which was...
Sun shield developed in Minnesota is protecting James Webb Telescope
Sheldahl, a company based out of Northfield, Minnesota has a decades-long history of developing flexible materials for space. Most recently, they designed and manufactured a key component of the James Webb Space Telescope.
Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night. The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.337B jackpot
CHICAGO - A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station at 885 East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
Minnesota weather: Pleasant Monday, hot and humid on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - Monday will be pleasant, with seasonable temperatures ahead of a hot and steamy Tuesday that'll feel more like 102 degrees. The first day of August will be beautiful. Cloud cover from the morning broke free and dew points fell, with highs reaching the low 80s in the Twin Cities. That's average for this time of year.
Possible scattered severe thunderstorms Sunday night
Early morning storms in western Minnesota fizzle in strength as they cross the state, but introduce higher humidity levels for Sunday afternoon. A second round of scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the evening.
