ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why I Use Snap and TikTok Instead of Google

By Julia Moon
Slate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The New Way Police Could Use Your Google Searches Against You

For millennia, we’ve been told that asking questions was the path to enlightenment. But in the surveillance age, it might land you in jail. That’s the danger of a new search tactic that police are increasingly turning to in their constant campaign to transform our phones and devices into evidence against us: keyword warrants. One Denver court may soon rule on whether they can continue as a policing tactic—and in the post-Roe era, the wrong decision could put abortion seekers in unprecedented danger.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy