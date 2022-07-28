ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Emberley Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Purchase College

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University

BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College

NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College

ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ashland, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University

BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
FraminghamSOURCE

Waleik Graduate From Champlain College

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Champlain College is pleased to announce that Daniel Waleik of Natick recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waleik was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waleik completed a Bachelor of Science degree...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Rockefeller
FraminghamSOURCE

Black & Martell Graduate From College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Joshua Black of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management. Chandler Martell of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business. Located in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
FraminghamSOURCE

Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree

NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sparling Graduates From Curry College

MILTO – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Paige...
MANSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Taub Makes Makes Millikin University Spring Dean’s List

DECATUR, ILLINOIS – Eva Taub of Framingham, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Music Performance#Performing Arts#Purchase College#Cinema Studies#Gpa#Suny
FraminghamSOURCE

Santiago Jr. Earns Architect Degree from STCC

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Technical Community College is proud to recognize Luis Santiago, Jr., of Framingham, for successfully completing the requirements necessary to graduate from the college during the 2021-2022 academic year with a AS in Architect & Bldg Tech. Members of the Class of 2022 were recognized during a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hornung & Scamby Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER – Holy Cross celebrated nearly 755 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 176th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Acclaimed writer and infectious disease physician Abraham Verghese delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2022 and received an honorary degree.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State’s Christa McAuliffe Center Receives $5 Million From State For Expansion & Redesign

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is preparing to kickoff a transformative project to redesign and modernize the aging Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning following approval of $5 million in funding from the Massachusetts State Legislature. The goal of the project is to convert the current McAuliffe Center,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out

FRAMINGHAM – Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out. National Night out is an annual nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The best way to build a safer community is to get to know your neighbors; police encourage interaction as a crime...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy