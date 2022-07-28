Emberley Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Purchase College

framinghamsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Marlborough Students Graduate from Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Four Marlborough students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Austin Cabral of Marlborough graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Legal Studies. Joshua Galarza of Marlborough (graduated with a Master of Architecture. Daniel Hayward of Marlborough graduated with a...
Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College
NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College
ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
Tallino Graduates From Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University held its commencement in May as part of the Class of 2022. Matthew Tallino of Natick graduated with a B.A. Educational Studies. At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. The...
6 Framingham Students on Lasell University Spring 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON, MA (06/01/2022)– The followingFramingham students were named to the Lasell Dean’s List in recognition of their spring 2022 academic performance:. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Tobin on President’s List at Coastal Carolina University For Spring 2022 Semester
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2022 semester, including Margaret Tobin, a psychology major from Marlborough. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Coastal...
Waleik Graduate From Champlain College
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Champlain College is pleased to announce that Daniel Waleik of Natick recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waleik was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waleik completed a Bachelor of Science degree...
Black & Martell Graduate From College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Joshua Black of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management. Chandler Martell of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business. Located in the...
Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
Sparling Graduates From Curry College
MILTO – On Sunday, May 22, Curry College honored 661 graduates from the Class of 2022 in its 142nd Commencement celebration. The ceremony was held at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, with family members, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff, among other Curry community members in attendance. Congratulations to: Paige...
Taub Makes Makes Millikin University Spring Dean’s List
DECATUR, ILLINOIS – Eva Taub of Framingham, is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Santiago Jr. Earns Architect Degree from STCC
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Technical Community College is proud to recognize Luis Santiago, Jr., of Framingham, for successfully completing the requirements necessary to graduate from the college during the 2021-2022 academic year with a AS in Architect & Bldg Tech. Members of the Class of 2022 were recognized during a...
Hornung & Scamby Graduate From College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – Holy Cross celebrated nearly 755 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 176th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Acclaimed writer and infectious disease physician Abraham Verghese delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2022 and received an honorary degree.
More Than Dozen Libraries Participating in Minuteman Library Crawl Wednesday
ASHLAND – More than a dozen public libraries in the Minuteman Library Network are asking patrons to participate in a library crawl on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We invite you to spend a day visiting local libraries – find out what is special about...
Framingham Public Schools Advertising for Full-Time Grant Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, July 29, the Framingham Public Schools began advertising for a Grant Manager to report to the Assistant Superintendent for PreK-12 Education with assistance from the Executive Director of Finance and Operations. According to the job posting, the “Grant Manager will plan, direct and administer the grants...
Tickets on Sale For 6th Annual MetroWest Conference For Women
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Conference for Women will be hosting its sixth annual event on September 15, 2022. Leading the speaker line-up is habit transformation coach, Derith Cass, as well as Sedruola Maruska, a business consultant and podcast host. Each will provide a keynote address to the anticipated 300-plus attendees.
Register For The 2nd Annual Framingham High Gridiron Cornhole Tourney August 27
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Gridiron Club is hosting its 2nd annual cornhole tournament on August 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Winch Park in front of Framingham High School to benefit the Framingham High School Football Program. The regulation Cornhole Tournament will offer a 1st prize...
Framingham State’s Christa McAuliffe Center Receives $5 Million From State For Expansion & Redesign
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is preparing to kickoff a transformative project to redesign and modernize the aging Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning following approval of $5 million in funding from the Massachusetts State Legislature. The goal of the project is to convert the current McAuliffe Center,...
Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out
FRAMINGHAM – Tuesday, August 2 is National Night Out. National Night out is an annual nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. The best way to build a safer community is to get to know your neighbors; police encourage interaction as a crime...
