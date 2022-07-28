Sharing the story of Savannah’s Titanic

www.wsav.com
WJCL
Rare comic book makes appearance at Savannah Comic Con
SAVANNAH, Ga. — At Savannah's Comic Con on Sunday, an ultra rare copy of Spider Man, the first to feature the Green Goblin, was on display. That alone makes it valuable, but this particular copy has much more of a story behind it. According to its current owner, back...
wtoc.com
Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to check out the amazing events our Bunny Ware highlights this week. From a heartfelt fundraising event for Ukraine, to a benefit to Fight the War Within, and on to shag dancing at the American Legion Post 135, this was a fantastic week!!
WSAV-TV
Country Singer, Janna Marie!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting as a Queens, New York native and making her way down to Savannah, Georgia, up-and-coming country singer Janna Marie is making a name for herself! Nate Shaffer owner of S² Sports & Entertainment Agency says, “Everyone needs to know who Janna Marie is” and we agree! From rocking down the house in downtown Nashville to recording her first few singles that are set to release soon, Janna is killing the country music scene.
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
WSAV-TV
Budding Artists sell artwork at showcase event
Beautiful music shines a light on artistic impressions by some of Savannah's youngest.
WJCL
Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
Tybee lifeguards urge swimmers to be careful of jellyfish
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lifeguards on Tybee Island are warning beachgoers to keep an eye out for jellyfish while in the water. On Saturday, 308 people were stung, according to Capt. David Bowen, who oversees beach rescue. The highest on record so far this summer is 632, reached a couple weeks ago. “We are […]
WJCL
Savannah residents are planning to hopefully win the mega millions
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, the mega millions drawing has risen to extremely high winnings. No one has been lucky to snag the lucky numbers bringing Friday's total to 1.2 billion dollars, or you can take a cash prize of 747.2 million. Savannah residents have high...
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
WSAV-TV
ghost pirates 2

WJCL
Savannah Police Department, WJCL 22 News to host Back to School event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Families are invited to join the Savannah Police Department and members of the WJCL 22 News crew at the Back to School Summer Jam on Sunday. The seventh annual event will offer free school supplies, free haircuts, giveaways, free uniforms, free shoes and more. The event...
Taz Wilson overcomes adversity to achieve her dreams
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Tazmerria “Taz” Willson is one of the most inspiring people some could meet, and it all starts with her mindset. “When problems come, she’s like a tactical person,” Chirika Wilson, Taz’s mother, said. “She going to figure it out.” She has done that her whole life. Figuring out ways to make […]
wtoc.com
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Bananas win game one of the 2022 CPL West Division Finals
Savannah Bananas win game one of the 2022 CPL West Division Finals.
Shocking surprise: Alligator found at front door of Georgia day care
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia day care got a big surprise Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah told WTOC a 7-foot alligator was found sitting outside under a chair by the front door.
