GRAINS-Soybeans, corn firm on anticipated heat stress; wheat follows higher

Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn drop as first grain shipment leaves Ukraine
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn fell on Monday as the first grains ship left a Ukrainian port using the newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes Ukraine’s sea-borne cereals exports can resume on a large scale after being blocked by war. Soybeans dropped on selling...
Agriculture Online
How six farmers are dealing with inflation and supply chain issues
I asked several grain farmers how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Here is what they had to say. Wendell (Bud) Klockenga, Dix, Illinois. Klockenga, who raises corn and soybeans,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 4-week top, U.S. weather limits decline
* Soybeans fall over 1% after strong rally on hot U.S. weather * Wheat drops for 2nd session, market eyes Ukrainian supplies (Recasts, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell more than 1% on Monday after six straight sessions of gains, although forecasts of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns and curbed losses. Wheat slid for a second consecutive session, while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $14.53 a bushel, as of 0313 GMT, but not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.3% to $8.05-1/4 a bushel and corn eased 0.9% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel. Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a toll. An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
Agriculture Online
Rains hit quality of winter wheat in Russia, improve set-up for spring wheat - Sovecon
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Recent rains in several regions of Russia have hit the quality of winter wheat but improved the set-up for spring wheat, Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday, adding more rains were expected this week. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, mainly supplying Africa and...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 1, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures plunged in overnight trading as exports begin flowing from Ukraine after months of being stalled due to Russia's invasion of the country. The first ship hauling Ukraine grain has sailed form a port, Reuters reported. That should help...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday. In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans at near one-week low on improved U.S. crop condition
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday with prices dropping to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. Wheat gave up nearly 2% and corn fell 1.7% as Ukraine resumed maritime grain exports, raising...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, feeder cattle futures rise; lean hogs end lower
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged higher on Monday, supported by rising feeder cattle values and firm wholesale beef prices as Labor Day, the last big grilling holiday of summer, approaches. CME August live cattle futures settled up 0.325 cent at 136.775 cents per...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 10-15, soy down 25-35
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures down in a profit-taking...
Agriculture Online
Early August brings heat back to the Corn Belt
The final week of July brought a reprieve from hot weather for most of the Corn Belt. In fact, this was the 11th coolest final week of July, week-ending July 30, in 30+ years for the region, according to WeatherTrends360. Precipitation was a bit more mixed with heavy rain in a swath from about Colorado to West Virginia with drier than normal conditions to the north and south of this corridor. Record rainfall brought destructive flooding near St. Louis earlier in the week and eastern Kentucky later in the week.
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine more than five months ago left Odesa on Monday under a safe passage agreement that has raised hopes hundreds of other vessels will follow. But there are many hurdles to overcome...
Agriculture Online
France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity. In the same statement, the French...
Agriculture Online
Bayer expands investment in CoverCress Inc., a sustainable, lower carbon oilseed producer
Bayer, Bunge, and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., have signed a shareholders’ agreement in connection with Bayer’s acquisition of a 65% majority ownership of the winter oilseed producer CoverCress, Inc (CCI). The remaining 35% of CCI will continue ownership under Bunge and Chevron. CoverCress is a rotational cash crop that...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, August 1, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on this week's Crop Progress Report data, read about several farmers' strategies to deal with inflation and supply chain, and prepare for excessive heat in the Corn Belt. Crop Progress Report. The USDA reports that 26% of the U.S. corn crop has reached the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Arrangements for ships headed to Ukraine still not ready, Lloyd's official says
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Key arrangements including procedures for ships still need to be worked out before empty vessels can come in and pick up cargoes from Ukraine using the new grains corridor, a senior London marine insurance market official said on Monday. "The standard operating procedures for vessels...
Agriculture Online
Argentina exported $3.2 bln in farm products in July -export chamber
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds, and their derivatives hit $3.16 billion in July, the South American country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said on Monday. This was down 17% from the previous month and 10% lower than in July 2021, as...
Agriculture Online
First grain ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa at 0530 GMT -Turkey's defence ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will depart from Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday as a result of work at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The first ship to...
Agriculture Online
Grain markets still down at close | Monday August 1, 2022
At the end of the trading day, September corn came in down 8¢ and December corn is down 9¢. August soybean futures are down 42¢ while November soybeans are down 60¢. Wheat futures also remain lower, with CBOT wheat down 8¢, KC wheat down 9¢, and Minneapolis wheat down 8¢.
