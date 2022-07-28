State of the Sun Devils podcast: What’s next for the Pac-12?

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-69 on Sunday. Rebecca Allen added 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield also had a season-high 17 for the Liberty (11-18), who stayed within the mix for one of the final playoff spots with seven games remaining. New York will play all of those games against teams that the Liberty are chasing in the standings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO