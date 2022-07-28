State of the Sun Devils podcast: What’s next for the Pac-12?

arizonasports.com
CBS Sports: Wildcats among top 30 best 2021-22 sports programs
Led by their men’s basketball team’s success last season, the Arizona Wildcats can hold their heads high when it comes to success in their athletic department as a whole. CBS Sports released its Best in College Sports rankings for 2021-22 on Monday, with the Wildcats landing 30th among the 130 sports programs listed.
deseret.com
Why was legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards discussed during Pac-12 football media day?
LOS ANGELES — During Pac-12 football media day Friday, there were a multitude of topics covered by the league’s coaches. For example, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards was asked about legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and his role in helping revolutionize college football through the forward pass. “I’m...
PFF tabs Cardinals TE Maxx Williams as team’s ‘secret superstar’
There is a multitude of players who could have qualified to be the Arizona Cardinals’ “secret superstar” in Pro Football Focus’ collection of one from each NFL team. Prior to a season-ending injury, though, tight end Maxx Williams was getting a bulk of playing time in a high-octane Cardinals offense that makes him the pick for author Sam Monson.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out of training camp due to COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has contracted COVID-19 and was not at Monday’s training camp practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters. Murray is expected to miss at least five days of camp. Kingsbury added that Murray has minor symptoms. The quarterback’s absence means more reps for backup Colt...
Zach Davies returns from IL, Diamondbacks make 5 other roster moves
Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zach Davies returned from the injured list on Monday and will start after missing over a month of action. In addition, the D-backs made five other roster moves. Arizona recalled infielder Seth Beer and selected right-handed pitcher Kevin Ginkel from Triple-A Reno after optioning infielder Yonny Hernandez and right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin to the Aces. Left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a fractured right hand.
Arizona Cardinals in middle of PFF’s pack entering 2022 season
The Arizona Cardinals’ 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams was the final flameout of an 11-6 playoff season. And with a philosophy of continuity this offseason, they now find themselves approaching the 2022 season once again ready to play in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.
D-backs OF Corbin Carroll No. 1 on Keith Law’s top prospects list
The Arizona Diamondbacks are about the future and there’s one part about it that is particularly the brightest. Outfielder Corbin Carroll has been regarded as the franchise’s top prospect in the system for over a year, an ascent for the 21-year-old’s evaluation that has continued ever since he was selected 16th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by Arizona.
2023 WM Phoenix Open set for week of Super Bowl LVII
The weekend of Feb. 10-12 in 2023 will be a doozy in Maricopa County. The PGA Tour announced Monday that the WM Phoenix Open is set for Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale, while Super Bowl LVII is already scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale. This same occurrence happened in...
Cam Johnson’s connection to Valley strengthens with 3-on-3 tournament
PHOENIX — Fourth-year Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson was only a few months into his rookie year during the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted everything. Over nearly a two-year span, smaller events that allowed players to feel closer to the community were not taking place for everyone’s safety.
Arizona Diamondbacks trade P Luke Weaver to Kansas City Royals
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, the team announced Monday. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro first reported the news. In a corresponding move, the D-backs recalled right-handed pitcher Taylor Widener from Triple-A Reno for Monday...
Mercury can’t extend win-streak to 3 games in blowout loss to Liberty
NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-69 on Sunday. Rebecca Allen added 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield also had a season-high 17 for the Liberty (11-18), who stayed within the mix for one of the final playoff spots with seven games remaining. New York will play all of those games against teams that the Liberty are chasing in the standings.
Cardinals’ Vance Joseph gives Isaiah Simmons new position: ‘star backer’
GLENDALE — It’s the question that’s been asked since the Arizona Cardinals drafted him No. 8 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft: What position will Isaiah Simmons play?. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Saturday called the third-year pro a “star backer,” meaning he is capable of playing at multiple spots such as linebacker, safety and dime depending on the scheme and game plan for that particular week.
Cardinals’ Rodney Hudson lands at No. 8 in PFF’s center rankings for 2022
The Arizona Cardinals acquired center Rodney Hudson from the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2020 season in a much-needed move to bolster the offensive line. Hudson played in 12 games with the Cardinals last year after six seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders and four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
PFF ranks Cardinals’ Budda Baker top box strong safety in NFL
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is well regarded around the NFL, making four Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pros in his first five seasons. The media sees him the same way. Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson released the 2022 NFL safety rankings and tiers that saw Baker ranked as the No. 1 box strong safety in the league.
Diamondbacks recall LHP Tyler Holton from taxi squad
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the team has recalled left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton from the taxi squad on Saturday. Less than an hour before the move, the D-backs traded outfielder David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays for a minor league catcher prospect, making an active roster spot available with Arizona.
D-backs’ Merrill Kelly ends dominant month with gem in loss vs. Braves
Six starts, six earned runs. Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly had himself a July, and he concluded an impressive month with yet another gem Sunday in a 1-0 loss against the Atlanta Braves. Kelly held the No. 4 scoring offense in MLB this season scoreless through seven innings, which dropped...
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins says NFL’s PED policy too ‘black and white’
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wishes the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs was not so “black and white,” he told reporters Saturday after training camp practice. Hopkins is set to serve a six-game suspension for violating the policy, which he says is due to 0.134% Ostarine...
D-backs avoid shutout late but drop second straight vs. Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras homered twice, Ian Anderson allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Saturday night. The victory was Atlanta’s second straight and boosted the defending World Series champion Braves to 38-14 since June 1, the best...
Pitbull-tied charter school preparing to open in Arizona
Singer and rapper Pitbull will be opening his first public charter school in Arizona this August.
D-backs’ David Peralta traded to Rays for catcher prospect
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to send outfielder David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for catcher prospect Christian Cerda, the team announced Saturday. The 19-year-old Cerda is batting .315 with 12 RBIs and two home runs in 54 at-bats with the FCL Rays, a rookie ball affiliate.
