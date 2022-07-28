lionofviennasuite.sbnation.com
WATCH: Hakim Ziyech makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot for Chelsea against Udinese
Well-taken penalty by Hakim Ziyech early in the second half to put Chelsea’s second friendly against Udinese in just as many days to bed. The highlight doesn’t show it, but it was a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek that resulted in the penalty, giving RLC a goal and an assist in this game.
Liverpool 0, Strasbourg 3 - Match Recap: Youthful Mistakes Down Makeshift Reds
Strasbourg: Thomasson (5, 21), Diallo (14) With the match coming just a day after the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool field a completely changed side made up primarily of back-ups and youth players. It is a bit concerning, however, that both Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones are both completely omitted after each got just a few minutes against Manchester City to close out the game.
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland need to shore up their midfield?
Being somewhat light in the centre of midfield is an issue that I highlighted in our game against Dundee United during pre-season. I feared that a team like Coventry might exploit a lack of balance and steel in the centre of the park, if we opted to play the expansive Dan Neil alongside Corry Evans.
Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader
He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool
And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Five Things: Ipswich Town 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
Usually when watching football in July during a World Cup year, supporters are cheering on their heroes in packed-out Stadiums set in iconic, exotic lands… This year was no different as Bolton Wanderers headed across the globe to an exotic Ipswich on the opening day of the season. In an uncharacteristically upbeat mood, Liam talks us through five things he noticed from the game at Portman Road.
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
Chelsea legends Dennis Wise, Cesc Fàbregas join forces at Como 1907 in Serie B
Two of Chelsea’s greatest ever midfielders — of massively contrasting styles — Dennis Wise and Cesc Fàbregas, have somehow both ended up at Lake Como in Italy, and not just because it’s one of he most gorgeous places on Planet Earth. (Calling Fàbregas a “legend”...
Three Manchester City Players with a Point to Prove in New Season
As the kickoff of the new season draws near the players are raring to go. The pre-season friendlies served as a way to warm-up for them ahead of the big task of performing up to or beyond expectations in the new campaign. Usually, players have personal targets for the season...
This is Wearside! Sunderland’s Championship return brings a mammoth crowd to our home
As everyone knows, football has always meant so much to Sunderland. ‘Our city built on industry, where these colours run true’ were the words of the Spirit of ‘37’s banners in another phenomenal fan-led display before kickoff, and never have they meant as much as they did on Sunday.
Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966
England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals
So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say. It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.
WATCH: Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right wing-back, making things happen. Wonderful finish, wonderful pass from Mateo Kovačić as well. During the first cooling break, the cameras cut to Thomas Tuchel having an intense conversation with RLC, who had a monster of a game after that point.
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: The More Things Change
The more things change, the more they stay the same. We may have started a new campaign, but the manner of Reading’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on the opening day of the 2022/23 season was oh so familiar. An injury-hit Royals team, with a few players shunted into unideal positions in order to compensate, was frustratingly edged out by distinctly OK opposition. If this were a TV show, we’d be criticising the writers for reusing 2021/22’s material.
Chicago Fire head coach confirms Gabriel Slonina deal ‘very close’ with Chelsea
On Saturday night, Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina kept a clean sheet in the Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw against Atlanta United, his eighth on the season in 19 appearances, good for third most in MLS this season. Considering that the Fire are the second lowest scoring team in the league, those clean sheets have been a massive part in them remaining in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.
Monday Cannon Fodder: champions
The England women beat Germany 2-1 yesterday in a thrilling final to win the Euros. The match had everything: two stunning goals, biting challenges, fantastic defending, good saves — everything you want a final to have. It had the highest attendance of any Euro match ever, men’s or women’s. The tournament win has the potential to bolster women’s football in England and in Europe, more generally in much the same way that the 1999 World Cup did in the United States.
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
