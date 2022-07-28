ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Liverpool 0, Strasbourg 3 - Match Recap: Youthful Mistakes Down Makeshift Reds

Strasbourg: Thomasson (5, 21), Diallo (14) With the match coming just a day after the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool field a completely changed side made up primarily of back-ups and youth players. It is a bit concerning, however, that both Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones are both completely omitted after each got just a few minutes against Manchester City to close out the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland need to shore up their midfield?

Being somewhat light in the centre of midfield is an issue that I highlighted in our game against Dundee United during pre-season. I feared that a team like Coventry might exploit a lack of balance and steel in the centre of the park, if we opted to play the expansive Dan Neil alongside Corry Evans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader

He has been the best player at the club by far, for several seasons now. He is the one player that makes the absolute difference whenever on the pitch. Sometimes, it seems everything revolves around him. Kevin De Bruyne has become the go-to man for Manchester City to get the job done or set the ball rolling when the team must respond to a dire situation..
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace

Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool

And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Five Things: Ipswich Town 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Usually when watching football in July during a World Cup year, supporters are cheering on their heroes in packed-out Stadiums set in iconic, exotic lands… This year was no different as Bolton Wanderers headed across the globe to an exotic Ipswich on the opening day of the season. In an uncharacteristically upbeat mood, Liam talks us through five things he noticed from the game at Portman Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest

After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
WORLD
SB Nation

Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966

England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
SPORTS
SOCCER
SB Nation

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: The More Things Change

The more things change, the more they stay the same. We may have started a new campaign, but the manner of Reading’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on the opening day of the 2022/23 season was oh so familiar. An injury-hit Royals team, with a few players shunted into unideal positions in order to compensate, was frustratingly edged out by distinctly OK opposition. If this were a TV show, we’d be criticising the writers for reusing 2021/22’s material.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chicago Fire head coach confirms Gabriel Slonina deal ‘very close’ with Chelsea

On Saturday night, Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina kept a clean sheet in the Chicago Fire’s 0-0 draw against Atlanta United, his eighth on the season in 19 appearances, good for third most in MLS this season. Considering that the Fire are the second lowest scoring team in the league, those clean sheets have been a massive part in them remaining in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Monday Cannon Fodder: champions

The England women beat Germany 2-1 yesterday in a thrilling final to win the Euros. The match had everything: two stunning goals, biting challenges, fantastic defending, good saves — everything you want a final to have. It had the highest attendance of any Euro match ever, men’s or women’s. The tournament win has the potential to bolster women’s football in England and in Europe, more generally in much the same way that the 1999 World Cup did in the United States.
SOCCER

