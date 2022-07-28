Johnson County voter numbers hit new high ahead of Aug. 2 vote — See party breakdown

bluevalleypost.com
Guest
3d ago
Don''t the unborn babies have rights? People that want to vote NO need to watch a video on abortions..and babies born alive that are left to die on cold tables. After watching that sort of sickening thing, then tell me how you will vote.
Reply
2
Dean Parr
3d ago
After 18 months of Donkeypox disease America & Kansas citizens are coming out in droves to vote YES & RED!!!
Reply(3)
3
Related
lstribune.net
Dear Jackson County Residents
Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
Overland Park city council to vote on Incred-A-Bowl townhouse proposal
The owner of the former Incred-A-Bowl site will ask the Overland Park, Kansas, city council to approve his plan to build townhouses behind the vacant bowling alley at a meeting Monday night.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park poised to make $900K in road repairs — How to check if your street is on list
Overland Park is poised to approve nearly $900,000 in scheduled crack seal road maintenance repairs to be done by the end of this year. What’s new? In a 6-0 vote last week, the city council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved city staff’s recommendation to authorize a $897,300 bid from Supersealing USA, LLC for the program.
AOL Corp
Johnson County commissioners approve spending over $4.6 million for retention bonuses
Johnson County commissioners on Thursday approved funding for up to $3,000 in retention bonuses to combat staff vacancies in the sheriff and corrections departments due to a labor shortage. In an unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to spend more than $4.6 million over the next two years to help those agencies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How political manipulation put Value Them Both in a primary election | Commentary
Four Republican lawmakers got run out of office after refusing to play follow the leader
Kansas SOS responds to JoCo Sheriff's claims around election fraud allegations
The Kansas Secretary of State is responding to the Johnson County Sheriff's claim that he's received more than 200 claims of fraud from the 2020 election.
sunflowerstateradio.com
ACLU of Kansas intervenes on behalf of voters in multiple counties ahead of primary election
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has helped resolve election-related concerns in counties around the state in advance of next week’s primary. The organization runs a nonpartisan “election protection” hotline to ensure safe and accessible voting, and it will deploy trained poll observers next week.
Large turnout at abortion town hall highlights interest in Amendment 2 in Kansas
The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Lenexa, Kansas, held an event about abortion and faith. It was a packed house, which heard from both sides of the issue on abortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mykdkd.com
Missouri 4th District Republican Congressional Candidate Mark Alford Announces Primary Election Night Watch Party
Mark and Leslie Alford today announced details of the campaign’s Primary Election Night Watch Party, inviting friends, family, staff, supporters and the media to attend. “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather be with on election night than the friends and supporters who have encouraged me throughout this journey,” Alford said. “You have made me a better candidate and a better person. I look forward to being with you on this special night as we advance in our mission to take back America!”
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
KCTV 5
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
Kansas City's Tech N9ne leads 'Red Rally' event as Chiefs season nears. Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne kicked off the road to the NFL preseason tonight at a Chiefs Red Rally in St. Joseph. KCTV5's Emily Rittman took us behind the scenes. Updated: 5 hours ago. A local non-profit...
LJWORLD
Lawrence resident tips off Douglas County Clerk’s Office after receiving incorrect postcard about upcoming election
When Lawrence resident Kathleen Shea checked her mailbox last Friday, she was greeted by a postcard encouraging her to vote “no” on the proposed constitutional amendment on abortion, which is on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election. But for a number of reasons, the handwritten postcard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Johnson County residents eligible for Contain the Rain program
LENEXA, Kan. — Cities across Johnson County, Kansas, like Overland Park are promoting an often overlooked program which reimburses residents for making upgrades to their property which improves stormwater quality. Nearly every year, the Contain the Rain program has leftover, unspent money in its budget. The program reimburses homeowners...
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
KMBC.com
Kansas church holds forum on abortion in the lead up to a major vote on the issue
LEAWOOD, Kan. — There’s been a massive surge of voter registrations in Kansas. This likely has something to do with an amendment set to challenge access to abortion in the state. The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, held a "conversation on faith and abortion"...
LJWORLD
News and notes including plans for vacant I-70 industrial lot, closing of city’s lone gun range, and bankruptcy for Mac shop
Today, I have a tale of a hole in a roof, a gun and a MacBook computer. It sure sounds like a bad IT day, but don’t let your imaginations run wild. Rather, it is news and notes from around town, featuring one business that is expanding and two that have closed.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best dining on a budget in Johnson County? Give us your picks 💲💲
Going out to eat can be expensive these days, what with inflation impacting nearly every aspect of Americans’ everyday lives. Our weekly “5 to Try” series is meant to give you the best that Johnson County has to offer, and sometimes that means the most budget friendly.
bluevalleypost.com
Church of the Resurrection ‘Faith and Abortion’ forum tries to tread middle ground ahead of Aug. 2 vote
In the lead-up to Tuesday’s primary election in Kansas, community leaders from the medical, legal and religious fields in the Johnson County area gathered Wednesday night for a forum aimed at trying to find middle ground on the polarizing topic of abortion. What happened: At a “Conversation on Faith...
kcur.org
Interest rate hikes are making Kansas City's real estate market 'savagely unhealthy'
Andy and Stephanie Scoates have moved every few years since they came to the U.S. more than two decades ago — most recently from Oklahoma to Kansas City. They’ve spent more than a month searching for a house to buy in the metro. At an open house this...
WIBW
Topeka Municipal Court suspending August dockets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Municipal Court is suspending a number of dockets due to a staffing shortage. The City says several dockets will be suspended throughout August. All affected cases will be rescheduled, anyone can check the status of their case at Topeka.org/municipalcourt/. Non-docket business will operate as normal.
Comments / 5