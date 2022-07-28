ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

More than 2,000 students served in backpack giveaway

By Bulletin report
lascrucesbulletin.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year

EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Society
KVIA

Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Ferrary
KVIA

EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school

EL PASO, Texas - EPISD will be holding a back-to-school fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowie High School. The district is calling it a one-stop-shop for your back-to-school questions. Services included registration assistance, immunizations, and other community resources. There will also be entertainment,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Vouchers#Backpacks#Poverty#Charity#Hpv#New Mexican#New Mexico House#Western#Democrats
KTSM

El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Power outage in Las Cruces delays some LCPS students start time

Students on the northeast side of Las Cruces are late to the classroom Friday morning, but it's not their fault. A power outage caused traffic delays for Las Cruces Public School buses. Schools affected by this power outage include Jornada Elementary and Vista Middle School. The students at this school...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso

If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy