More than 2,000 students served in backpack giveaway

El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
KVIA
Socorro Independent School District welcoming students back to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year
EL PASO, Texas - Eight different school districts return to the classroom on Monday, August 1st and the Socorro Independent School District has big changes for the 2022 - 2023 school year. The district is implementing extra security guidelines in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, with one licensed,...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
Abortion clinic moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces opening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and […]
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KVIA
EPISD hosting back-to-school fair ahead of Monday’s first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - EPISD will be holding a back-to-school fair. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowie High School. The district is calling it a one-stop-shop for your back-to-school questions. Services included registration assistance, immunizations, and other community resources. There will also be entertainment,...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
KFOX 14
Power outage in Las Cruces delays some LCPS students start time
Students on the northeast side of Las Cruces are late to the classroom Friday morning, but it's not their fault. A power outage caused traffic delays for Las Cruces Public School buses. Schools affected by this power outage include Jornada Elementary and Vista Middle School. The students at this school...
El Paso News
Anti-Abortion center to open next to abortion clinic in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Jackson Mississippi abortion clinic that relocated to Las Cruces is set to open next week. This is the same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson supreme court case that led to the overturning of Rove V. Wade. The director preparing the clinic on...
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in an electronic security alert sent to personnel that the decision to work remotely was ultimately up to supervisors.
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
