Trial for suspect in fatal DUI crash near Yakima postponed

Yakima Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday night in the 1300 block of West King Street. Officers were called to the area because of a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man from Yakima wounded in a parking lot. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Paramedics tried to help him but police say Bridges died at the scene. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says "at this point it appears Mr. Bridges was the targeted victim of the attack."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO