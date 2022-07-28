Trial for suspect in fatal DUI crash near Yakima postponed

www.yakimaherald.com
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County Medical Examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in DUI crash that killed Wapato woman
Almost two years after Denise Yallup was killed in a car crash near Wapato, the drunken driver who hit her was sentenced Thursday. For Yallup’s family, that was too long to wait, and the 10.5-year sentence that Juan Rafael Pacheco received was not long enough. “I ask that you...
Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide
Yakima Police are investigating a homicide reported Thursday night in the 1300 block of West King Street. Officers were called to the area because of a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man from Yakima wounded in a parking lot. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Paramedics tried to help him but police say Bridges died at the scene. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says "at this point it appears Mr. Bridges was the targeted victim of the attack."
nbcrightnow.com
Man killed in King Street shooting UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED
YAKIMA, Wash. -UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED. 7-29-22, 9:34 am. A shooting has been confirmed by the Yakima Police Department in Yakima Thursday night. YPD responded to the call at around 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of W King Street and S 14th Avenue near Lewis and Clark Middle School. Captain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there’s a threat to the public.
Tri-Cities man accused of stabbing mother to death had a history of breaking into her home
An ex-girlfriend also said he was a danger to himself, his family and the public.
KIMA TV
YPD investigating fatal shooting, police saying it could be a targeted attack
Today police are investigating a homicide after a Yakima man was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds. According to the Yakima Police Department, they responded to the 1300 block of west king street at 10:45 p.m. after they received multiple calls about shots fired. When police arrived, 33-year-old Daniel...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sureño gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 slaying of 14-year-old Kabin Smith
While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well. Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE | Frantic 911 call leads to grisly Richland stabbing. Man arrested for murder
A woman is dead and a man seriously wounded.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker
Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakama Nation are battling a 10-acre fire west of Parker that started Friday. Approximately 10 acres are burning near Kays and Coe roads, according to the fire district. District 5 Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said firefighters, including some units from...
2 dead, 3 severely injured after car crashes into group of cyclists during Make-A-Wish event
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two bicyclists died, and three others were injured after a car plowed into a group riding in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour on Saturday. According to investigators, a sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Stage Road in Ronald Township crossed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Search for missing Benton County woman hits day four, aerial backup is on the way
RICHLAND, Wash. — Through extreme heat, Benton County search crews are on day four of looking for 54-year-old Toni Rae Atchley, whose vehicle, phone and personal belongings were found on S.R. 240 near the Hanford Site on July 24. KAPP-KVEW spoke with officials from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Atchley is considered missing since Friday, July 22—two...
Yakima Herald Republic
State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover
State Route 24 east of Yakima has reopened after a semi rollover blocked traffic this afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road reopened around 2:30 p.m. The collision was at milepost 13. This story is developing and will be updated.
Yakima Herald Republic
Victoria Pastrana, 92
Victoria Pastrana, 92, of Wapato died Thursday, July 28, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90
Virginia N. Zimmerman, 90, of Yakima died Friday, July 29, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gayle A. Miller, 86
Gayle Anne Miller, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Highgate Senior Living, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Dennis Lucas, 60
Dennis Lucas, 60, of Selah died Saturday, July 23. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Comments / 0