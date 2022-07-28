Nine MLB trade deadline deals that make sense: Baseball's best teams look to get even better

James Outman says he used to dream it. On Sunday he lived it. The 25-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut on Sunday after being called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first at-bat of his MLB career, he put the Dodgers ahead with a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies. Outman launched a 1-1 pitch from German Marquez into the Rockies bullpen at Coors Field, much to the delight of his friends and family in the stands.

