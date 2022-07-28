Thundercat Drags Gorillaz Into the Third Dimension on 'Cracker Island'

www.papermag.com
North West Is Officially an Art Goth
North West’s creativity can’t be tamed, and her most recent endeavor has her mastering the unruly medium of hair art. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared a series of stories of a day spent with her daughter North. The mother-daughter montage began with North playing dress-up in a pair of “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ” that took up the entirety of North’s face (she pulled them off regardless) and ended with her showing off her latest artistic expression.
Beyoncé to change lyric on 'Renaissance' after being accused of ableism
The song "Heated" had a lyric that was criticized for being "ableist."
Why Don't We Singer Daniel Seavey Fearful After Fan Breaks In
Daniel Seavey is moving out of his LA home because he fears for his safety. After a fan forced her way into his place Wednesday night, slept in his bed, and tried on his clothes, the Why Don’t We singer shared his reaction on social media today. While he...
Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Following Apology
In a new video message released Friday morning on Youtube, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, saying he is “deeply remorseful” and “ashamed.”. The nickname refers to the currently incarcerated Marion “Suge” Knight, co-founder and...
Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From 'HEATED'
After receiving backlash from disability activists and organizations, Beyoncé’s team confirmed that they will re-release the song "HEATED" off of her new album RENAISSANCE, removing an offensive ableist term. The track, co-written by Drake, uses the derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. The lyric,...
Dior Is Entering the Video Game Racing World
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see August's newest arrivals. Dior reveals that Kim Jones is designing the gear and a new vintage customized car for Gran Turismo 7, the sim racing video game available on the PS4 and PS5. The virtual pieces, which will be unveiled in the game on August 25, consists of a racing jumpsuit, gloves, reinvented Diorizon shoes and a racing helmet with Dior motifs like the Oblique pattern, CD Diamond, and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne" patch.
New Adam Driver Burberry Pics Just Dropped
It's somehow been a whole year since Burberry did the impossible: make people thirst over Adam Driver. Who knew all it took was him cosplaying as a centaur to do so (the aggressive horse mane pulling will forever live on in infamy). Luckily for Driver stans, new images (and a...
Florence Pugh Reportedly Upset About Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh reportedly has some real worries about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship. As you probably know by now, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer first met Wilde on the set of her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, where he stars opposite of Pugh's 1950's housewife character. However, the film itself was quickly overshadowed by rumors of a romance between Styles and Wilde, who was still with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the time. And according to insiders speaking to Page Six, Pugh didn't take kindly to the alleged affair and, as a result, is now on pretty bad terms with the Booksmart director.
