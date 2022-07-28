www.greenepublishing.com
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU
Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
All My Children School Drive helped dozens of families on the Southside.
Organizations are helping students and families cover the cost of school supplies. More than a hundred backpacks with school supplies were given away to families on Tallahassee's southside.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Demetrius Johnson is named Lake City’s interim assistant city manager and an I-75 collision closes southbound lanes
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime employee Demetrius Johnson has been named Lake City’s interim Assistant City Manager. “He’s worked his way up from maintenance all the way up to procurement. He’s furthered his education...he’s about to have his four year degree and he’s very familiar with everybody in the city and he’s well liked,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WCTV
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local daycare is celebrating the life of the 11-month-old who was found dead after being left in a hot car. Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would have turned one on Thursday. Owner and director, Latonya Loggins-Thompson, said the center...
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next month
Next month in August, a major grocery chain will open another new supermarket in Florida. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, a brand new Publix grocery store will open its doors to customers in Wakulla County.
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
2 semi trucks crash into each other on I-75 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that two semi trucks crashed Tuesday night at mile marker 411 on Interstate-75 in Columbia County. STORY: New Selena Quintanilla single, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ to drop Friday. FHP said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 56-year-old...
wfxl.com
Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County
On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
wgxa.tv
2 arrested for meth, cocaine charges after chase on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two South Georgia men are in custody in Monroe County following a chase on I-75. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened Monday night around 9:13 p.m., when a deputy witnessed a driver commit a traffic violation on I-75 south near mile marker 191.
Former sheriff’s deputy charged in connection to drug trafficking operation
A former sheriff's deputy in Gadsden County, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to the Department of Justice.
WCTV
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
