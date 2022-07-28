LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime employee Demetrius Johnson has been named Lake City’s interim Assistant City Manager. “He’s worked his way up from maintenance all the way up to procurement. He’s furthered his education...he’s about to have his four year degree and he’s very familiar with everybody in the city and he’s well liked,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

