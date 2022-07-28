ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Among Those Interested in JUCO CB Micah Cherry

 4 days ago
2024 VA LB Chris Cole Has "Great Time" at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's Hokie Fest recruiting weekend went quite well for all the talented recruits they hosted including local 2024 LB Chris Cole out of in-state football powerhouse Salem HS in Salem, VA. "I had a great time at the Hokie Feast. Food was great, and I got a chance to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech basketball: Jaydon Young commits to the Hokies 2023 class

The Virginia Tech Hokies landed their second commitment for their 2023 class Friday when three-star guard Jaydon Young made his pledge to Mike Young. A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Young follows Brandon Rechsteiner as Virginia Tech’s second commitment this month. Rechsteiner is from Woodstock, Georgia, and plays at Etowah High School.
WFXR

High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
ROANOKE, VA
techlunchpail.com

2022 Virginia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker

Our Virginia Tech football position previews ahead of fall camp continues today as we take a look at the Hokies' linebackers where the Hokies have loads of returning talent headlined by Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale. With that said, here's our LB preview along with the rest of our position...
pcpatriot.com

VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3

Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

VHSL unveils district, class alignment plan for 2024-2027

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia High School League has unveiled its District Alignment plan for school years 2023-24 through '26-'27. If passed, it could have a significant impact on area high school sports for years to come. The plan adjusts both the district a school plays in (i.e.:...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
Blue Ridge Muse

Fading away as I lose the battle of old age

The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law

A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center

LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
thingstodopost.org

7 Top-Rated Hotels in Dublin, Virginia

Discover the best hotels in Dublin, Virginia including Hampton Inn Dublin, Holiday Inn Express Dublin, an IHG Hotel, Sleep Inn & Suites Dublin Near Claytor Lake State Park, Knights Inn & Suites Dublin, Quality Inn Dublin I-81, Hampton Inn Dublin, Rockwood Manor. 1. Hampton Inn Dublin. 4420 Cleburne Boulevard, Dublin,...
DUBLIN, VA
WSET

Man breaks into Martinsville sports store

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On the night of July 9 a person broke into Dunham's Sports in Martinsville. Captured on surveillance footage, the individual appears to be a Black male wearing an Atlanta Falcons cap and dressed in black. The Martinsville Police Department is seeking to identify the man...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly

Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
NRVNews

Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth

It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Betty Quesenberry Akers

Betty Quesenberry Akers, age 89, Pulaski entered into rest on July 26, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehab. She was born on March 15, 1933, in Draper, the daughter of Clyde Smith Quesenberry Sr and Nannie Alverta Windle Quesenberry. Betty was a Granddaughter to James W & Mary Elizabeth Quesenberry as well as William F & Bessie A Jones Windle.
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

