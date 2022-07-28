Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House panel

www.axios.com
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Arizona GOP leaders rule with thuggery, intimidation, fear: Rusty Bowers
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers said on Sunday that the state's GOP leaders "rule by thuggery and intimidation." The big picture: The Arizona Republican Party censured Bowers after he testified before the Jan. 6 committee about former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign to overturn Arizona's 2020 election results, per the AP.
Biden confidant: "We are Reagan"
"We are Reagan," a top confidant of President Biden tells Axios. "We had a big plan. We are getting it in place." Why it matters: The White House contends Biden isn't catching lucky breaks, but playing the long game with his "bottom up, middle out" economic approach. Biden allies point...
Trump slams reported plan to exchange Griner, Whelan for arms dealer
Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."
9/11 families protest outside Trump golf course as Saudi-backed LIV kicks off
Survivors of 9/11 and their family members on Friday blasted former President Donald Trump and pro golfers for participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. this week. Why it matters: Victims of the September 11 attacks have been protesting the LIV...
Joe Manchin evasive on if he wants Democrats to keep control of Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) repeatedly evaded questions about whether he would like to see Democrats keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterms during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying that he would "work with whatever I have." Why it matters: While the Democrats' announcement of a deal...
Corporate America strikes back
Corporate America has launched a two-pronged, eleventh-hour assault on Democrats' reconciliation package by targeting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the one person that big business hopes can stop — or modify — the $740 billion bill. Why it matters: If successful, the barrage of paid media and personal phone...
Toomey: Dems tried to "sneak" $400B funding into veterans' health care bill
A bill to expand health care access for military veterans who became ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits has been stalled because of efforts of Democrats' desire "to go on an unrelated $400 billion spending spree," Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
Election denial drives spending spree in AZ secretary of state race
The Trump-endorsed, election-denying candidate for Arizona secretary of state has raised more money than any of his competitors — including hundreds of thousands from out of state, according to a new analysis from the Brennan Center. Why it matters: Arizona has become ground zero for election denialism, a phenomenon...
Biden's COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, the president knows the drill this time: He’s got an office in the residential section of the White House and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. This time brought a new wrinkle: a “successful” counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan, conducted with Biden’s authorization while he was in isolation. On Monday evening, he was set to deliver remarks to the American people from the Blue Room balcony to announce the killing of Ayman al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan conducted over the weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
