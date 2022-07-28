Sony just turned the iPhone into an Apple PlayStation Switch

www.creativebloq.com
We're not expecting a share of Apple's MacBook butterfly keyboard payout
The saga of Apple's terrible butterfly keyboards has taken what will be an exciting turn for some with the news that the tech giant has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit. Cupertino's finest will pay out $50 million to customers afflicted by its eccentric keyboard technology. But don't get your hopes up for a payout just yet.
Patent reveals how iPhone may get a huge makeover
Right now, it feels like a dam is breaking. For too long, every smartphone has looked and functioned pretty much the same, whether it's produced by Apple or an Android-based rival. Recently, though, that's started to change, with the release of the Nothing Phone, with its five new features that should scare Apple. Innovators are now daring to start to reimagine the smartphone... and according to a recent patent submission, it seems that Apple is not that far behind.
Honestly, these are the best PS5 deals for Amazon Prime Day
Finding a PlayStation 5 is hard enough let alone discovering a discounted one, that's why the best Prime Day deals for PS5 are actually its controllers. This next-gen pad is a fantastically designed, tech-heavy device and today you can save up to 25% on a range of official DualSense Controllers and PS5 peripherals at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Something could be missing at the iPhone 14 launch
It seems like forever that we've been hearing rumours about what to expect from the iPhone 14. If Apple sticks to its usual timetable should soon be over since we'd typically expect the big reveal in September. However, new reports suggest that one model in the iPhone 14 range could be missing on launch: the newest member of the family.
Here's a reason to get a Meta Quest 2 and get into VR
It's fair to say that VR didn't exactly take over the wold as many expected, but during its conservative uptake the key players in the field have been making serious leaps. So is now the time to get into VR? Well, with this decent Amazon Prime Day deal, it just might be.
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
Seriously, I love the style of the new Lego Atari console more than my PS5
It's been 30 years since Atari discontinued the icon Atari 2600, a video games console originally built partly from wood to play Space Invaders. Launched in 1977 the Atari 2600 was one of the world's first home video games consoles, and now it's back… but built from Lego. For...
Nikon DSLRs may be a thing of the past
In news that’s somehow both shocking and unsurprising for the camera community, the Japanese camera giant Nikon is reported to be pulling out of DSLRs to focus on its growing line of professional mirrorless cameras. At least, that’s according to the Japanese newspaper, Nikkei – Nikon itself will neither confirm nor deny the rumours.
iPad Prime Day deals live blog: the cheapest prices still available on Apple's tablets
Prime Day has ended, but there are still Apple tablet offers around. Prime Day has now finished, but some of the deals are still live. If you've been following this live blog since Monday, you'll already know that we have seen some spectacular savings on Apple's iPad range. Have a look below are some of the offers still around, and maybe a couple of new ones.
The best Logitech MX Master 2s prices in July 2022
Make a killing on the lowest MX Master 2s prices with all the best deals on the ergonomic mouse. Check Price (opens in new tab) We have recently been seeing plenty low MX Master 2s prices thanks to the more recent 3 and brand new 3s releases. But with two new iterations to choose from, is the Logitech MX Master 2s still a good option? Absolutely!
Get the best iPad mini 6 prices in July 2022
Check Price (opens in new tab) Right now we're seeing some pretty low iPad mini 6 prices, even though the latest iPad is barely a year old. That's mainly thanks to retail events, such as Amazon Prime Day, and the Christmas sales, that have knocked down the price a bit. But even in the 'lull' times, we're seeing decent discounts on the diminutive tablet.
Amazon Prime Video has got rid of its ugly interface
Amazon has finally given its over-cluttered and, frankly, ugly streaming platform a much-needed makeover – and it's one we've all been waiting for. After 18 months in the making, the revamped Prime Video UI is being launched and features cleaner carousels, a delectable new colour palette and a simplified navigation system (thank goodness).
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
The best LG G1 deals and prices in July 2022
Check Price (opens in new tab) There are some brilliant LG G1 deals around at the moment, so we've pulled in all the best in this page, as and when they go live. The LG G1 OLED TV is particularly special for two reasons – first, it's got LG's OLED Evo panel, which is brighter with punchier colours compared to other OLEDs. Second, the G1 is designed to be primarily a wall-mounted TV, that can sit flush against the wall, providing a constantly changing array of fine art when in gallery mode.
Apparently the new Apple Watch Series 8 design isn't quite what we expected
It's been around since 2015, but the Apple Watch hasn't seen much in the way of a redesign over the past 7 years. Sure, bezels have shrunk a little here and there, but it's still the same old curved rectangle. And persistent rumours of a striking new look for 2022 may have just been shot down.
Meta Quest 2 price hike just hours away – here's how to get it for less
As VR continues to gain popularity, the recent news that Meta will be raising the price of its Quest 2 headset from August comes as no surprise. The Quest 2 is currently an absolute steal at just $299/£299, but Meta is set to up the cost by $100/£100 in a matter of hours. So, if you're in the US, head over to B&H Photo (opens in new tab), or John Lewis (opens in new tab) if you're in the UK, to beat the price hike today.
It seems the iPhone 14 will get our most wanted new feature after all
From better battery life to the addition of USB-C, there are a few features that have been topping iPhone users' wish lists for years now. One of the most rumoured enhancements is the inclusion of an always-on display, which is already a huge hit on the Apple Watch. And now, new leaks (courtesy of Apple itself, no less) suggest it might finally happen in 2022.
Asus ROG Flow X16 review
Mini-LED screen tech tends to disappoint on the desktop, but Asus has nailed it in this high-performance 16-inch laptop. The screen is stellar, and once you've factored in great all-round performance, a nice feature set (including 2-in-1 tablet functionality), and surprisingly good battery life, you have one heck of a do-everything laptop, albeit at quite a price.
My favourite Wacom Graphics tablet is on sale right now
Owning a good drawing tablet is essential for any digital artist, so I'm pretty excited to see the Intuos Comfort Plus PB Graphics tablet discounted from £179.99 to £143.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) right now, as it's one I use all the time and comes highly recommended.
