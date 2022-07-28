Officials searching for Detroit man who allegedly sexually assaulted hospital patient

www.tv20detroit.com
Tv20detroit.com
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at Detroit birthday party, killing 2
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six. The shooting happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police say the...
Tv20detroit.com
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as people run onto impound lot to take them back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Monday morning at a police impound lot on Detroit's east side, a number of people ran past security officers and intimidated them in an effort to illegally retrieve some of the 20 ATVs police seized two days earlier. "That tells you the lengths people will...
Tv20detroit.com
Man fatally shot, another critically injured in domestic dispute on Detroit's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of Wisconsin on Detroit’s westside at approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Police say, the incident appears to be a domestic dispute between the resident of the home and...
Tv20detroit.com
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
Tv20detroit.com
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside. At least one person was fatally shot. Police say, the house was shot up by a neighbor who lived across...
Tv20detroit.com
"You're alive!" Hear the emotional 911 call after plane crash in Ray Township injured 3
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township with three people and a dog inside in July. Hear the call in the video player above. "There's been a plane crash at Ray airport," the...
Tv20detroit.com
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
Tv20detroit.com
Person killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's westside Friday night
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms one person was shot and killed and two were injured after a shooting Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Stoepel and Livernois on the city’s westside. Police say two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and...
Tv20detroit.com
ATF, DFD increase reward to $25K in fire that injured 8 firefighters
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After eight firefighters were injured in a vacant house fire Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Detroit Fire Department has raised their reward to $25,000, asking for information about those responsible. As a vacant home collapsed, three Detroit...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Fire Department to compete at Tug Across the River today!
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, the Detroit Fire Department will compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit!. The Detroit Fire Department will compete against the Windsor Fire Department. 30 firefighters from each department will race to pull buoys at the end of a nearly 5,000...
Tv20detroit.com
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s already some buzz concerning a piece of land on Dresden Street near State Fair Avenue in Detroit. But in a matter of months, that excitement will turn into an actual buzz heard loud and clear. “We’re excited to see us plant over 300 or...
Tv20detroit.com
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights. Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."
Tv20detroit.com
Meet the man working to make the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible for all
(WXYZ) — We've heard all week about the fans of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the impact the tournament provides for everyday people to get closer to golf's greatest players. One metro Detroit man, Chris Ruzzin, is making a big impact on the event itself. He's working to allow...
