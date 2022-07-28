ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officials searching for Detroit man who allegedly sexually assaulted hospital patient

Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Pontiac General Hospital
Tv20detroit.com

Person killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's westside Friday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms one person was shot and killed and two were injured after a shooting Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Stoepel and Livernois on the city’s westside. Police say two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

ATF, DFD increase reward to $25K in fire that injured 8 firefighters

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After eight firefighters were injured in a vacant house fire Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Detroit Fire Department has raised their reward to $25,000, asking for information about those responsible. As a vacant home collapsed, three Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Fire Department to compete at Tug Across the River today!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today, the Detroit Fire Department will compete at the annual tug across the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit!. The Detroit Fire Department will compete against the Windsor Fire Department. 30 firefighters from each department will race to pull buoys at the end of a nearly 5,000...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy