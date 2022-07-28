ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canceling YouTube TV? These are some great alternatives

By Alice Marshall
 4 days ago
Launching in 2017, YouTube TV aims to provide consumers with a more affordable means to watch live TV without the steep cable package. With one simple, single plan, the option for multiple accounts in one household, unlimited DVR and a YouTube free trial , it's a tempting offer.

However, as YouTube TV has shuffled its channels, saying goodbye to some — including Fox-branded regional networks — and seen price hikes. As a result, or for some other reason, you may be looking to cancel YouTube TV. If so, you still have plenty of options for live streaming TV, at all kinds of price points.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is home to a whole host of incredible entertainment, including its own Hulu Originals like Pam & Tommy , The Handmaid's Tale and more. With the Hulu with Live TV package, you also benefit from 75-plus live channels, access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus and the streamer's on-demand library of TV shows and movies, all for $69.99 a month .

Customize your Hulu with Live TV plan exactly how you want with the option to select further add-ons. These include HBO Max , Cinemax and Showtime, as well as the option for unlimited screens and cloud DVR.

The Hulu with Live TV also comes with a seven-day Hulu free trial , so you can give it a try before you fully commit.

FuboTV

If you're a sports fan, you'll want to give FuboTV a try. It also has a huge stable of add-ons for all kinds of sports, including international sports, soccer (aka football as it's known outside of the US), outdoor events and more.

With FuboTV you have a choice of a few plans, but its baseline Pro plan costs $69.99 a month and boasts 129 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR. Then there's the Elite plan with 183 channels for $79.99.

Just like Hulu, each of these plans comes with a seven-day FuboTV free trial period, as well as add-ons, so you can tailor it to your viewing preferences.

Philo

If you just want to spend as little as you can every month while still actually watching TV, then Philo may well be the budget choice for you. For just $25 a month you'll get more than 60 channels — and these are channels that you know and love — from news, to entertainment, to lifestyle — including MTV, Comedy Central, Lifetime and the Paramount Network.

And Philo is available on just about every device you've got. It's really one of those services you have to see to believe.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another affordable option for those looking to avoid an expensive cable package. With its Sling TV Blue and Orange packages , you can opt for one or both, depending on the channels you want to watch. On their own, each offers 30-plus channels and costs $35 a month . You can combine the Blue and Orange packages for a monthly cost of $50.

Although there's no longer a Sling TV free trial , they are currently offering new subscribers their first month half off.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has been through many iterations in its time. Previously it was known as AT&T TV, before that DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now. Whatever it's called the streaming service has an option of four packages, at varying price points, depending on how many channels you want to stream. The DirecTV Stream entertainment plan starts at $69.99 a month , all the way up to the Premier Plan, at $149.99 a month, which throws in more than 150 channels and HBO Max.

POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

