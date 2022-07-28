LG C1 vs C2: what is the best for gamers and film fans?

The LG C1 vs C2 decision is a really tough choice for those picking a new television this year. That's because, when it comes to OLED TVs, LG has become the go-to brand for many buyers - and it’s been particularly dominant in the mid-range thanks to its generally-awesome C-series range. The 2021 LG C1 and its successor, 2022’s C2, have wowed us with their gaming support and exemplary picture performance which makes them a shoo-in for the top of the likes of best gaming TV and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X guides up and down the internet.

But which is the better buy? As supplies of C2 models ramp up, the C1 can be picked up at increasingly tempting prices...

We’ve compared both the C1 and C2, weighing up their feature roster and comparing their picture performance. If you want to know what model to pick when comparing the LG C1 vs C2 directly, then we may well have the answer…

LG C1 vs C2 OLED: Price and screen sizes

If you’re opting for an LG OLED C2 TV, then you’ll benefit from a wider choice of screens, both large and small. The C2 line begins at 42-inches (OLED42C2) and grows through to 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models (OLED48C2, OLED55C2, OLED65C2, OLED77C2, OLED83C2).

Don’t expect to save much cash by buying small though. The launch prices of the 42- and 48-inch screens are around $1,399/£1,199 and 1,499/£1,299 respectively. The 55-inch model launched at $1,799/£1,699 and the 65-incher was $2,499/£2,499. The largest models were even more wallet-destroying: the 77-inch C2 launched at $2,499/£3,699 and the 83-inch model at $5,499/£5,299.

The C1 is available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes (OLED485C1, OLED55C1, OLED65C1, and OLED77C1). While the LG C1 OLED isn’t available in as many screen configurations, there are many, many deals to be had now as it 'benefits' from being a year older and overtaken by its C2 brethren.

LG C1 VS C2 OLED: Features and design

When it comes to features and smart functionality, there’s little to separate the two OLED ranges.

They both are built on webOS and come with LG’s proprietary cursor-pointing Magic remote control. App support is also uniform and class-leading: there’s no shortage of streaming services available, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple+ HD, and Rakuten TV. Both models also offer Google Assistant and Alexa support too.

The 2022 C2 ships with the latest firmware version, appropriately dubbed webOS22, which adds User Profiles, but the overall smart experience is much the same.

Both screens feature LG’s dedicated gaming dashboard, the Game Optimizer. This convenient UI groups all key gaming info into a single place, and offers quick access to things like game genre image presets (FPS, RPG, and RTS), VRR, and input lag. The Game Optimiser is automatically triggered when an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or NVIDIA Shield is connected. Latency is good on both iterations, with the C2 TV delivering an input lag of 13.1ms (1080/60) and the older C1 12.6ms (1080/60).

As a result, there really isn't an overall winner here and you'll get a great experience with either set.

(Image credit: Future/Steve May)

LG C1 VS C2 OLED: Specs and performance

Connectivity on both is uniformly excellent: all four HDMI inputs on the C1 and C2 are HDMI 2.1-enabled and support 4K at 120Hz, making them ideal TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X - or for use with one of the best gaming PCs . To make the combination with the latter even better, VRR support includes NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

The sets also share the same complement of USB ports, a digital optical audio output and Ethernet. Wireless options cover Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Wi-Fi, and there’s also eARC/ARC for soundbar hook-up.

However, when it comes to picture performance, there’s a clear winner. The LG C1 looks undeniably great with movies and games, thanks to OLED’s superior black level performance and rich wide-band colour. The LG C2, however, is deemed by LG to be an Evo class OLED, which means it uses a more advanced panel design with Brightness Boosting technology (this applies only to C2 screens 55-inches upwards), and LG’s latest processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 5 (on all models). Considerably more powerful than its predecessor, the Alpha 9 Gen 5 has the processing headroom to handle a raft of AI-driven image enhancing techniques, including AI object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping, which greatly enhance the impression of picture depth. The Alpha 9 Gen 5 also boasts better up-scaling, to improve SD and HD source material. As a result, whatever you watch looks a tad better on the LG C2.

HDR support on the C1 and C2 is good, but it’s not comprehensive, as there’s no HDR10+ compatibility. However, we do get regular HDR, HLG, and Dolby Vision support.

On the C1, we measured peak HDR brightness at around 750 nits using the Standard image present. By way of comparison, the C2 delivers HDR peaks upwards of 810 nits, as measured on 65-inch models. The C2’s overall picture brightness is also higher, making the model a better set for bright room / daylight gaming and TV watching with SDR and HDR content.

When it comes to audio, the C1 and C2 are much of a muchness - they’re fine for everyday use, but you’ll ultimately be better off partnering them with a soundbar or external gaming sound system at some point.

(Image credit: LG)

LG C1 VS C2 OLED: Which should you buy?

Both the LG C1 OLED and C2 OLED can be considered excellent TVs, with class-leading gaming support. From their accommodating connectivity making the excellent 120Hz 4K TVs , to LG’s handy Game Optimizer dashboard, they’re ready to reward serious gamers.

If you're approaching this from a purely value-focused point of view, the C1 is almost certainly the better buy as retailers look to clear stock for newer iterations. You're still getting a truly excellent TV and you could do so for much less now.

However, the LG C2 does offer a demonstrably better picture, thanks to its EVO glass and Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor. Side by side, its pictures have more punch, vibrancy, and subjective detail. The C2 is also the better model for bright room viewing, but if you intend to largely watch movies in the dark, the C1 remains a fabulous buy.

Perhaps the biggest argument in favour of the C2 is its wider range of screen sizes. The 42-inch LG C2 is particularly suitable for near-field gaming, allowing it to be used on a desktop in a way a 55-inch+ model simply can’t.

If it's the C1 that has caught your eye, then here are the latest and lowwst prices across it sizes.

However, if the C2 has won you over, then here are the latest and lowest price

If you're after more of the top TVs going then check out the best OLED TVs and the best QLED TVs .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.