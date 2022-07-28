‘Vengeance’ Satirizes Media Elitist Smarm, But In a Smarmy Way

observer.com
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Wynonna and Ashley Judd left out of mom Naomi’s will
Naomi Judd left her only two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, out of her last will and testament, Page Six can confirm. The late country singer – who died by suicide on April 30 – instead appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate, according to court documents. Naomi requested in the will that the musician, 76, have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate. She also stated, per the documents, that Strickland would be...
Brett Favre's daughter Brittany sacked on 'Claim to Fame': His advice, her biggest regret
Brittany Favre-Mallion is out on ABC's "Claim to Fame." She shares her dad Brett's thoughts on the show and how it feels to be labeled a villain.
