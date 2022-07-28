You can now ride bumper cars on the tarmac at JFK Airport

manhattanexpressnews.nyc
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These braided cardamom buns are the star of the show at this new Scandinavian bakery
Smør Bakery is the latest addition to New York’s diverse sweets scene, this one an ode to the Danish recipes that have turned apple cakes, kanelstangs (Danish cinnamon twists) and risengrød (rice pudding endemic of Denmark) into go-to desserts on this side of the Atlantic as well.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
11 immersive art experiences are taking over this iconic Brooklyn block
A 6-foot platform has taken residence smack-dab in the middle of one of Brooklyn’s most iconic blocks by Washington Street in Dumbo. The podium, dubbed the Six Foot Platform, functions as a stage for 11 different interactive art exhibits that run the gamut in terms of genre. Expect dance performances, music-related shows, painting installations, poetry sessions and much more to make use of the platform as a home base through September 10 from 1pm through 8pm.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Design firm to drop anchor at Dock 72 on Brooklyn waterfront
The design-and-innovation firm Huge signed a two-floors lease at Dock 72 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard — and it’s huge for Boston Properties and Rudin, the joint-venture developers of the ship-shaped waterfront building that shouts “cool factor.”. The deal for 71,000 square feet on Dock 72’s top...
Comments / 0