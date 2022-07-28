ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You can now ride bumper cars on the tarmac at JFK Airport

By Nigel
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

11 immersive art experiences are taking over this iconic Brooklyn block

A 6-foot platform has taken residence smack-dab in the middle of one of Brooklyn’s most iconic blocks by Washington Street in Dumbo. The podium, dubbed the Six Foot Platform, functions as a stage for 11 different interactive art exhibits that run the gamut in terms of genre. Expect dance performances, music-related shows, painting installations, poetry sessions and much more to make use of the platform as a home base through September 10 from 1pm through 8pm.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Design firm to drop anchor at Dock 72 on Brooklyn waterfront

The design-and-innovation firm Huge signed a two-floors lease at Dock 72 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard — and it’s huge for Boston Properties and Rudin, the joint-venture developers of the ship-shaped waterfront building that shouts “cool factor.”. The deal for 71,000 square feet on Dock 72’s top...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy