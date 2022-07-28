ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Deputies investigating death along Placer County trail

By Cecilio Padilla
 4 days ago

Teen killed by falling tree in rural Placer County 00:27

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a death that happened in the Sailor Flat Trailhead area late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the Sailor Flat Trailhead.

No other details about the incident, other than that the person killed was a minor, have been released at this point.

The Sailor Flat Trailhead is located about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento in the Tahoe National Forest.

Sacramento, CA
