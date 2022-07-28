BP and Iberdrola Join for EV Charging, Green Hydrogen Ventures

www.bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers
Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. signed pricing agreements with the electric-vehicle giant for supplies until the middle of this decade,...
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Bloomberg
German Nuclear Plants Could Run Through Winter, Lobby Group Says
Germany’s last few remaining nuclear reactors could keep operating through the winter even though they are poised to close permanently by the end of this year, according to industry group Kerntechnik Deutschland. It’s possible that the three plants could generate power until spring in what’s known as ‘stretch-out mode’...
Bloomberg
Revenge of Old World Economy as Big Oil’s Cash Flow Rivals Tech
Exxon Mobil Corp.’s cash haul overtook that of Alphabet Inc. for the first time since 2018, proving the oil giant is back in the big league just a year after suffering one of the biggest activist shareholder upsets in corporate history. Exxon, which lost money for the first time...
Bloomberg
Blistering Heat Sends Tokyo’s Power Price to 18-Month High
Power prices in Japan’s capital jumped to the highest level in 18 months as surging temperatures stretched the grid. Hot weather is expected to boost electricity use above demand forecasts during some parts of the day, which will worsen as solar output drops in the evening, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. The metropolis’s power reserve cushion is expected to fall to near 3% in the evening, the minimum level seen as necessary to ensure a stable grid.
Bloomberg
Global Gas Crunch Leaves Bangladesh Facing Blackouts Until 2026
Bangladesh faces another three years of rolling power cuts as the developing nation struggles to secure long-term supplies of natural gas and is priced out of spot markets. The South Asian country stopped purchasing spot liquefied natural gas cargoes in June because of volatile prices, and is considering sourcing more long-term supplies, Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, said in an interview. However, producers including Qatar have indicated that they will only sell more contracted volumes from 2026, he said.
BP ‘insults struggling families’ by tripling profits to $8.5bn, as households face £3,600 energy bills – business live
Oil giant’s profits hit 14-year high as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings, and dividend is raised 10%
Bloomberg
Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop
Stanford Alum’s 26-Year-Old Winemaker Braves India IPO Market. While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market. Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month...
Bloomberg
Bitkub Aims To Expand Blockchain, Digital Assets Business
Bitkub Founder & Group CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa is looking to expand his blockchain and digital assets business across Southeast Asia and other regions this year. He speaks with Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
At JPMorgan and the Bank of Korea, She Blazed a Trail for Women in Finance
Jiwon Lim, 57, has been a path-breaker for women in Korean finance roles, most recently in her four-year term on the Bank of Korea’s board, which ended in May. Lim spoke with Bloomberg Markets in early July about her career in market economics, women’s progress in Korea, and how working in a bank differs from policymaking. The interview has been edited for length and content.
Bloomberg
Baker Hughes Follows Halliburton in Russia Sale to Local Workers
Baker Hughes Co. has become the second of the big three oilfield service providers to plan a sale of its Russian business to local employees following international sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2 global crude contractor will sell its oilfield services unit in Russia to its local...
Bloomberg
HSBC Shareholder Starts Group to Rally Support for Ping An Plan
An activist HSBC Holdings Plc shareholder in Hong Kong is convening a group to push for the spinoff of the lender’s Asia business, adding to pressure on the London-based bank ahead of a meeting with investors in the Asian financial hub on Tuesday. Ken Lui, the shareholder and founder...
Bloomberg
Tesla Model 3s Sell Used for $91,000 to Eager Australian Buyers
Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here. In a distant land the electric car industry has almost forgotten, one of the year’s unlikely best investments is turning out to be a new Tesla.
Bloomberg
Banks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit Big
The last time inflation burned hot, consumers could put money in the bank and watch it grow like the prices on store shelves, easing much of the pain. Not this time -- and that’s stoking profits for US lenders.
Bloomberg
Heineken Beats Estimates as Customers Unfazed by Inflation
Heineken NV reported better-than-expected beer sales as higher prices did little to stop customers from drinking more amid a rebound at bars, cafes and restaurants around the world. The world’s second-largest brewer’s first-half beer volumes rose 7.6% on an organic basis, better than the 5.73% average analyst estimate, the Dutch...
