BP and Iberdrola Join for EV Charging, Green Hydrogen Ventures

Bangladesh faces another three years of rolling power cuts as the developing nation struggles to secure long-term supplies of natural gas and is priced out of spot markets. The South Asian country stopped purchasing spot liquefied natural gas cargoes in June because of volatile prices, and is considering sourcing more long-term supplies, Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, said in an interview. However, producers including Qatar have indicated that they will only sell more contracted volumes from 2026, he said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO