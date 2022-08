1906 The Hitless Wonder Chicago White Sox began their AL record 19-game winning streak with a 3-0 win over Boston. The record would be tied by the 1947 New York Yankees. 1907 Walter Johnson made his major league debut with the Washington Senators and lost 3-2 to the Detroit Tigers. The first hit he yielded was a bunt single by Ty Cobb. The Tigers beat The Big Train 7-6 exactly 20 years later on Walter Johnson Day in the nations capital.

