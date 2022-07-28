Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

en.ethereumworldnews.com
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Three Arrows Capital Co-founders Su Zhu And Kyle Davies Head For Dubai Amid “Regrettable” 3AC Saga: Bloomberg
Three Arrows Capital bosses are on their way to Dubai as 3AC liquidation proceeds. Su Zhu told Bloomberg that he and Davies have received death threats and prefer to keep a low profile for now. The founder also tagged recent events surrounding the crypto hedge fund as regrettable and said...
Three Arrows Capital Boss Su Zhu Files $5 Million Claim Against His Own Insolvent Crypto Hedge Fund
Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu is supposedly among the 3AC creditors. Zhu has filed a claim worth $5 million against the very same company that he founded alongside Kyle Davies, per reports. The news was shared via Twitter by a user with the monicker “DrSoldmanGachs”. DrSoldmanGachs also...
CFTC Adds 34 Crypto Entities to the RED List
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has added 34 crypto entities to its RED list. The entities were added to the list because they have not registered with the agency. The CFTC and other U.S. financial regulators are currently working on regulating the crypto market, and a policy may arrive this year.
Bitcoin Could Gain Another 18% After Breaking $24k – BTC Analyst.
Bitcoin has broken above the 50-day moving average with its push above $24k. BTC could rally another 18% before reaching the next level of significant resistance, around $28k. Capitulation by Bitcoin investors and miners could also be slowing down. Bitcoin has had an eventful first few days of the week,...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
What you need to know about Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Bitcoin Miners Sold 14.6k BTC in June, a 4x Increment From May and Suggesting Capitulation
Bitcoin miners sold an estimated 14,600 BTC in June. This amount was a 400% increment from May. Continuous selling of BTC by Bitcoin miners is hinting at capitulation. According to JP Morgan, Bitcoin production cost could have dropped to $13k, signaling possible more pain for BTC in the crypto markets.
Bitcoin Turns Bullish, Attempts to Reclaim the 200 Week MA Ahead of Inflation Data from EU, UK, Canada, Japan This Week
Bitcoin has gained value from roughly $21.3k during the weekly close to a local high of $22.5k. Bitcoin is trading directly below the critical 200-week moving average, which has marked market bottoms in past bear markets. BTC gaining in the crypto markets comes at a time when the United States...
$500,000 Bitcoin Still Possible By 2027 – Mike Novogratz
Bitcoin proponent Mike Novogratz reaffirmed his infamous “$500K in 5 years” prediction during the Bloomberg Crypto Summit. Novogratz made similar remarks back in March a few weeks before the markets tanked. Since his March comments, Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 and bounced back above the same level. The...
Polygon Introduces zkEVM, an L2 Scaling Solution That Could Reduce Ethereum Gas Fees by 90%
Polygon has unveiled zkEVM, a layer 2 scaling solution that users zero-knowledge proofs to scale and reduce transaction costs on Ethereum. Polygon’s co-founder, Mihailo Bjelic, has described zkEVM as the ‘holy grail of Web3 infrastructure.’. Polygon zkEVM is estimated to reduce Ethereum fees by 90% compared to current...
Gemini Crypto Exchange Reportedly Lays Off An Additional 7% of Its Staff
Gemini exchange has allegedly laid off 7% of its staff, with potentially more on the way. The crypto exchange is laying off staff due to ‘extreme cost-cutting.’. This marks the second round of lay-offs after Gemini reduced its workforce by 10% in early June. The Gemini crypto exchange founded...
BitMEX Delays BMEX Spot Exchange Listing, Citing Market Conditions
BitMEX has delayed the listing of BMEX on its spot exchange, citing market conditions. Millions of BMEX tokens have already been airdropped to thousands of users, offering them benefits. BitMEX is seeking to put its troubled past behind it and has frequently been featured in headlines in 2022. The BitMEX...
Celsius Network’s Assets Could Be Locked for a Long Long Time Like Mt. Gox’s Crypto, Says Bitfinex Whale.
Bitfinex Bitcoin whale, Joe007, has warned that Celsius Network’s assets could be locked for a ‘long long time’ just like Mt. Gox’s crypto has been locked since 2014. Celsius Network has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bitfinex Bitcoin whale known as @Joe007 has warned that Celsius...
Coinbase Petitions the US SEC to Begin Rulemaking on Digital Asset Securities
Coinbase has filed a petition requesting the Securities and Exchange Commission to start rulemaking on digital asset securities. Coinbase states that existing rules for traditional securities do not work for digital assets. The exchange requests the SEC to develop a workable regulatory framework guided by formal procedures and public notice-and-comment...
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
Central African Republic Greenlights Bitcoin As Reserve Asset
Bitcoin is set to serve as a reserve asset in the Central African Republic. The leading coin was recently approved as legal tender in the African state following a proposal from key lawmakers. CAR also launched its Sango coin and sidechain project to complement and power crypto adoption nationwide. Initiatives...
CoinFLEX Resumes Crypto Trading With Limited Withdrawals of Up to 10% of User Funds
CoinFLEX has announced the resumption of crypto exchange trading services. However, withdrawals will be limited to 10% of user funds as 90% of all users’ assets are locked. The CoinFLEX crypto exchange has announced the resumption of previously suspended crypto exchange services. This includes crypto trading and withdrawals. However. crypto withdrawals will be limited to 10% of each user’s funds on the platform.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals, SBF’s June 29 Third-Tier Platform Prediction Resurfaces
Asian-based crypto exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawal effective immediately. Financial difficulties and volatile market conditions were cited as the primary reasons behind the decisions. The company could be insolvent although company officials have not yet confirmed this and CEO Marcus Lim denied the possibility. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously told...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Resumes Withdrawals On Trading Wallet, Full Operations Remain Halted
Trading on Zipmex partially resumed today, per an update from the crypto exchange. Maintenance on the platform’s “Trading wallet” concluded on Friday and users can now leverage the feature. The wallets allow customers to deposit fiat currency and digital assets. Zipmex’s Z wallet, a dedicated feature to...
