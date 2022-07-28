www.independent.com
Santa Barbara Independent
In Love with Romanti-Ezer
Once upon a time when I first moved to Santa Barbara I came across this old little hut of a building that was called Romanti-Ezer. It was owned by a sweet married couple who had the restaurant for more than 10 years. I remember loving the food from my very first bite. I used to volunteer at the Jewish Federation and walked from the federation building to that diner.
Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta
Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for noon on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront. The normal parade uses about three blocks of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year. The parade...
Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial
Santa Barbara Independent
Kevin A. Short Paintings on Exhibit at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
An affinity for the ocean obviously runs deep in Kevin A. Short, a renowned artist whose water-themed landscapes are the subject of a solo exhibition at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. On view from August 11 through the end of the year, The Peaceful Sea: Paintings by Kevin A. Short features more than 30 paintings by Short, who grew up in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara’s Ritziest Sushi Bar Is Now Open
••• The Rosewood Miramar Beach’s sushi restaurant, AMA Sushi, quietly opened last night. From the release: “The restaurant derives its name from the valiant women who swam the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages,” and it’s pronounced ah-mah, not A-M-A as in the American Medical Association. “The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Kentaro Ikuta who hails from Osaka where he refined his craft before moving to California, spending the last thirteen years at Michelin-starred omakase concepts. Chef Ikuta is joined by chef de cuisine Scott Yonamine, who was most recently in Tokyo at Musahi Sushi, and sushi chef Wendy Ramos from Southern California’s renowned Nobu Malibu. […] AMA Sushi can be experienced a la carte or as an omakase meal.” I couldn’t get my hands on the menu, but I did find out that the two-hour omakase option is $185 per person, excluding beverages (and presumably gratuity and tax), and there’s a sake pairing for $130. To put the price in some perspective, Caruso’s and Sushi Bar Montecito are each $145 per person. I’m not generally inclined to drop that kind of money on sushi, so if you go, let’s hear what you thought. A photo of the à la carte menu would be welcome, too. (Photos by Jakob Layman.)
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 59: Behind the Scenes at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we head to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s most iconic and oldest music venues. Moss Jacobs, head of talent booking at the...
Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances
Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”
Lompoc Record
New cribbage club scoring high with Santa Maria locals
Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say. The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do. Right...
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
Santa Barbara Independent
Farewell, Santa Barbara
I came here from Belfast, Ireland, by way of London because I met a beautiful young California girl. She asked me to come experience West L.A., Beverly Hills, Sunset Boulevard, the Troubadour, the Whiskey, in the early 1970s. We got married, came to S.B., and loved, worked, and lived for...
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
Golfers Who Go to La Purisima Come Back for More
La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc, located 30 miles north of Santa Barbara in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been one to the top destinations in Southern California for golfers from all over the map since it first opened in 1986. Designed by Kenneth Hume Hunter Jr. with help from...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Food Action Network Public Call for Board Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. August 1, 2022, SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN) is pleased to announce a public call for Board Members since the organization recently obtained 501c3 public charity status. This achievement is a key milestone made possible by seed funding and capacity-building support from the Santa Barbara Foundation and fiscal sponsorship by the Community Environmental Council and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storyteller Children’s Center Welcomes New Leadership Team￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The therapeutic early childhood education program for children whose families face economic hardships onboards a dream leadership team with Executive Director, Dr. Gabriella Garcia, and Program Director, Jacqueline Ryan. \SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Aug 1, 2022)– Storyteller Children’s Center is...
Santa Barbara Independent
Local Enviro Cred
A couple months back, the Independent interviewed noted local solar historian John Perlin, and John “popped the bubble” about Santa Barbara’s leadership in the environmental movement. Yes the book Silent Spring brought awareness to the world after being published in 1962, some seven years ahead of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill and Robert Sollen’s masterful exposes of those events off our shore.
Santa Maria Elks holds a Craft Show event to raise money for the Golden Circle of Champions
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?
Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit
13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
