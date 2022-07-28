ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Resort’ TV Review: Great Cast Holds Together Trippy Thriller-Comedy

By Brian Tallerico
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago
theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas

We all look back on our high school years differently, and Hollywood has no end of coming-of-age stories, from “Ferris Buller’s Day Off” to Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Netflix is no stranger to the high school tropes, with shows like “Stranger Things” and “American Vandal.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Industry’ Review: Season 2 Is A Gripping Look At How COVID Upended The Corporate World

If any show were capable of holding up a mirror to society and reflecting the great pandemic corporate vibe shift underway, it would be HBO’s “Industry.” The hour-long dramedy returns from a nearly two-year hiatus, attributable largely to the pandemic it so acutely depicts on-screen, as sharp and incisive as ever. As the show picks up the thread of the upstart analysts at London’s prestigious investment bank Pierpoint &. Co, it effortlessly incorporates the seismic yet subtle shift in the lives of its characters. No buzzwords like “return to office” or “Great Resignation” familiar to white-collar workers are necessary to convey the tensions – they’re palpable in the very fabric of the new season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Ben Sinclair
theplaylist.net

‘Not Okay’: Dylan O’Brien On Working With Zoey Deutch, Influencers, Superhero Fan-Casting, & More [The Discourse Podcast]

In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actor Dylan O’Brien, who you may know from his many stand-out roles in MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Maze Runner” films,” Love and Monsters,” and much more. He’s currently out promoting his latest film, “Not Okay,” from Writer/Director Quinn Shephard (“Blame”).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘I Came By’ Trailer: Babak Anvari’s New Thriller Stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville & Kelly Macdonald

Though the cultural zeitgeist is a few years removed from Banksy mania, street art remains a potent weapon for political and social criticism. The relationship between graffiti and vandalism is still hotly contested, but what might happen if an ambitious street artist took his designs even further… like, for instance, into someone’s living room? That’s the premise of “I Came By,” an upcoming Netflix thriller from British Iranian writer-director Babak Anvari.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Cars On The Road’ Trailer: The Pixar Film Series Gets A Disney+ Spinoff Show On September 8

Pixar‘s “Cars” franchise may not be the most critically beloved of the animation studio’s films. However, all three movies did very well at the box office, so much so that Disney made the “Planes” spinoff movies and other “Cars” shorts. Now, Pixar looks to continue the adventures of Lightning McQueen in Mater in a new show for Disney+, “Cars On The Road.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts
theplaylist.net

‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Says “We’re Old-School” As Upcoming Disney+ Series Doesn’t Use ‘Star Wars’ Volume Video Wall

The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Continues Monster Run With ‘Summertime Blues’ EP, Debuts High On Country, Folk, & Rock Charts

It’s hard to find many artists who can drop back-to-back collections of songs, and nearly mirror the success of each other. Well, leave it to Zach Bryan to get it done. The star country artist left his mark on the country world basically immediately when his studio album debut, American Heartbreak, debuted at number one on the country albums chart, and number five on the Billboard All-Genres chart, and also smashed the record for Most-Streamed Country Album in a Single Day.  However, the […] The post Zach Bryan Continues Monster Run With ‘Summertime Blues’ EP, Debuts High On Country, Folk, & Rock Charts first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

Taron Egerton Explains Why He Dropped Out Of ‘Solo’ Auditions & Lawrence Kasdan Says A Disney+ Series Isn’t In The Works

For a time, Lucasfilm seemed poise to explore the galaxy’s future concurrently —Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker saga—while also filling gaps in the “Star Wars” mythology. A prequel film like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” made a billion-plus at the box office. Still, that early prequel-movie success was quickly cut short by “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), which failed at the global box office earning only $393 million after extensive and pricey reshoots. This led the studio to rethink theatrical plans, including pausing an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” movie and regrouping to chart a new path forward. As Disney+ was about to launch, the company found a new arena in streaming as “The Mandalorian” became a massive smash hit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
theplaylist.net

‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler

Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Argentina, 1985’ Teaser Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Latest Stars Ricardo Darín & Is Headed For Venice

Five years on from their thrilling diplomatic drama “The Summit,” icons of Argentinian cinema Santiago Mitre (“White Elephant,” “Paulina,” ) and Ricardo Darín (“Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”) have teamed up once more for the Venice-bound “Argentina, 1985.” This time, however, their collaboration is much more fact than fiction, as the film seeks to bring one of Argentina’s most historic judicial trials to the big screen.
WORLD
theplaylist.net

‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Says Matt Reeves Is Meticulously Planning ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series But Won’t Be Directing It

Director Matt Reeves breathed new life into the “Batman” franchise with his gritty, David Fincher-inspired take on Gotham City with “The Batman.” And Warner Bros. is so impressed with Reeves’ work that they have a feature film sequel along with two television spinoffs in development. The two HBO Max shows have one focused on Colin Farrell’s Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot, aka, The Penguin and the other’s a long-gestating Gotham City PD series that’s reportedly “evolved” into an Arkham Asylum project.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy