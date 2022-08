Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was “somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700m to $800m to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, Norman confirmed what he told the Washington Post in a story two months ago. Norman told the Post in June the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous; we’re talking about high nine digits.”

