Large Pond Being Drained as Search for Remains Continues

WRDW-TV
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
UPDATE: Assault suspect on loose after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect after a standoff with SWAT Monday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter St. just before noon for a domestic dispute. During that dispute, twenty-three-year-old Terrell Crawford, Jr. had reported fired a weapon during an argument with his family. No one was injured and the family members fled from the home.
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office str investigating the death of a Louisville, Georgia woman after being struck by a vehicle in Aiken. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland...
Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street
According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
Two Suspects Sought in Deadly Burke County Shooting
A Burke County party over the weekend ended in gunfire and one person fatally wounded. The sheriff’s office says about 60 people had attended the gathering at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” in the 200 block of Claxton Road. Thirty-four-year-old Dereck Hilton of Sardis was one of five...
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton. According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police...
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
Investigators on scene at apartment shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two county vehicle pursuit ends in shooting
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports it engaged in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning that led into Burke County and ended with the driver of that vehicle shooting himself. According to a release, "The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office...
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
Two suspects wanted in connection with Claxton Road murder
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with a murder on the 200 block of Claxton Road early Saturday. The shooting left one person dead and injured four others. The suspects are now identified as 20-year-old Jordan Perkins and 22-year-old...
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
911 lines down in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency lines for 911 calls are down in Barnwell County. We reached out to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and they’re asking residents to call the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000. We do not know the cause of this but the...
