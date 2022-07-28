www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
0731 Chronicle week in review: Manatee send off, plans for mall property, affordable housing coming to Meadowcrest and no to LGBTQ library display ban
With the help from more than 30 organizations from Florida to Texas, Texasteemiguel, a 1,200-pound adult male manatee, was rescued, rehabilitated, and on Wednesday, July 27, was returned to the wild. As biologists and staff with SeaWorld Orlando delivered the animal into King’s Bay, onlookers cheered. The manatee’s ordeal...
Board to weigh blocking treatments for transgender youths
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board,...
Weekly roundup: another acronym sparks acrimony
TALLAHASSEE — This time it’s not CRT or BLM, but a new acronym that Gov. Ron DeSantis has put in his crosshairs – ESG, or “environmental, social and governance” policies. The latest installment of DeSantis’ fight against what he calls “woke” corporations involves an effort...
