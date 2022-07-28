Forty Fort police searching for woman on theft, burglary charges

Jacobson

FORTY FORT — Borough police obtained an arrest warrant for a woman on allegations she stole items from a residence and a landscaping business.

Ala Marie Jacobson, 36, address listed as homeless and formerly of Texarkana, Ark., stole a package from the porch of a home on Welles Street and items from Edwards Garden Center, River Street, on June 19, according to court records.

Police said the theft and burglary were recorded by surveillance cameras.

Jacobson is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, retail theft and two counts each of theft and loitering and prowling at night.

Jacobson is described as a white woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacobson is asked to call Forty Fort police Officer Richard Vaow at 570-287-8586 or via email [email protected]