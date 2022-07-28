‘A Love Song’ Clip: Love Is Patient, As Is Walker-Silverman’s Film [Exclusive]

theplaylist.net
‘Mason’: Showtime Orders Comedy Pilot From Daniels & A24
Since its premiere at SXSW in March, Daniels‘ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has become A24‘s highest-grossing movie ever. The film crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office this past weekend, passing Ari Aster‘s “Hereditary” in the process. So, now the big question is: how will Daniels and A24 follow up that movie’s huge success?
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
‘I Came By’ Trailer: Babak Anvari’s New Thriller Stars George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville & Kelly Macdonald
Though the cultural zeitgeist is a few years removed from Banksy mania, street art remains a potent weapon for political and social criticism. The relationship between graffiti and vandalism is still hotly contested, but what might happen if an ambitious street artist took his designs even further… like, for instance, into someone’s living room? That’s the premise of “I Came By,” an upcoming Netflix thriller from British Iranian writer-director Babak Anvari.
‘Drago’: Sylvester Stallone Irate Over ‘Rocky’ Spin-Off, Takes To Instagram To Condemn Producer Irwin Winkler
Last Thursday, news broke that MGM had a “Rocky” spin-off in the works: “Drago,” centered around the backstory of Rocky Balboa’s “Rocky IV” nemesis, Russian boxer Ivan Drago. For “Rocky” fans, that sounds promising. But franchise creator Sylvester Stallone didn’t take the announcement well and took to Instagram this weekend to let everyone know why.
‘Not Okay’: Dylan O’Brien On Working With Zoey Deutch, Influencers, Superhero Fan-Casting, & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In this episode of The Discourse Podcast, we talk to actor Dylan O’Brien, who you may know from his many stand-out roles in MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Maze Runner” films,” Love and Monsters,” and much more. He’s currently out promoting his latest film, “Not Okay,” from Writer/Director Quinn Shephard (“Blame”).
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘Argentina, 1985’ Teaser Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Latest Stars Ricardo Darín & Is Headed For Venice
Five years on from their thrilling diplomatic drama “The Summit,” icons of Argentinian cinema Santiago Mitre (“White Elephant,” “Paulina,” ) and Ricardo Darín (“Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”) have teamed up once more for the Venice-bound “Argentina, 1985.” This time, however, their collaboration is much more fact than fiction, as the film seeks to bring one of Argentina’s most historic judicial trials to the big screen.
‘Spirit Halloween’ Teaser: The Halloween Pop-Up Chain Gets Its Own Movie On October 11
At this point, going to a Spirit Halloween in the weeks leading up to Halloween is an annual tradition. Every year, the pop-up store chain takes over abandoned retail spots and sells all sorts of Halloween goodies. And now that the chain is so ubiquitous with the holiday in American culture, it’s getting its own movie.
‘Cars On The Road’ Trailer: The Pixar Film Series Gets A Disney+ Spinoff Show On September 8
Pixar‘s “Cars” franchise may not be the most critically beloved of the animation studio’s films. However, all three movies did very well at the box office, so much so that Disney made the “Planes” spinoff movies and other “Cars” shorts. Now, Pixar looks to continue the adventures of Lightning McQueen in Mater in a new show for Disney+, “Cars On The Road.”
New ‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell’s Korean War Drama Has Its World Premieres At TIFF This September
Good news for those who loved the look of Glen Powell in a cockpit as Hangman in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Powell stars in another fighter pilot movie this Fall, assured to meet anyone’s “Powell in a cockpit” needs. And better yet, Jonathan Majors serves as Powell’s wingman.
‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Says “We’re Old-School” As Upcoming Disney+ Series Doesn’t Use ‘Star Wars’ Volume Video Wall
The “Star Wars” movies have always been ubiquitous with groundbreaking special effects. But since the Prequel trilogy from the early 2000s, that pioneering use of effects has been mainly in digital production. More recently, that means the use of “Volume,” an ultra-HD video wall that allows in-camera effects and creates immersive digital environments for actors to work in. Want to know why “The Mandalorian,” “The Book Of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” all look the same? That’s the reason.
‘Industry’ Review: Season 2 Is A Gripping Look At How COVID Upended The Corporate World
If any show were capable of holding up a mirror to society and reflecting the great pandemic corporate vibe shift underway, it would be HBO’s “Industry.” The hour-long dramedy returns from a nearly two-year hiatus, attributable largely to the pandemic it so acutely depicts on-screen, as sharp and incisive as ever. As the show picks up the thread of the upstart analysts at London’s prestigious investment bank Pierpoint &. Co, it effortlessly incorporates the seismic yet subtle shift in the lives of its characters. No buzzwords like “return to office” or “Great Resignation” familiar to white-collar workers are necessary to convey the tensions – they’re palpable in the very fabric of the new season.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Says Matt Reeves Is Meticulously Planning ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series But Won’t Be Directing It
Director Matt Reeves breathed new life into the “Batman” franchise with his gritty, David Fincher-inspired take on Gotham City with “The Batman.” And Warner Bros. is so impressed with Reeves’ work that they have a feature film sequel along with two television spinoffs in development. The two HBO Max shows have one focused on Colin Farrell’s Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot, aka, The Penguin and the other’s a long-gestating Gotham City PD series that’s reportedly “evolved” into an Arkham Asylum project.
The Russos Reveal Jon Favreau Tried To Convince Them To Not Kill Tony Stark In ‘Avengers: Endgame’
While it remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will truly stay dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the narrative move was undoubtedly shocking to many audience members, given how beloved Stark and Downey was to fans. While everyone at Marvel obviously agreed it was the right move, one person really was against killing the character: Jon Favreau, who directed “Iron Man” in 2008, successfully launching the MCU and playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Universe.
