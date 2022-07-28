Kicked Out: Cobb County families say they are not wanted in rental properties

Tell the truth, section 8 tenants, not all but some, tear up rentals and the rent is capped. Owners want more money in rent from people who don't tear the place up.
Being forced to accept this voucher would put all privately owned homes/ Apts in jeopardy of becoming government ran, or controlled. Many real estate owners will not allow this administrations blatant attempt of this type of overreach. We play chess over here🇺🇸⚔️
Another issue is that section 8 vouchers are below the market rate amount and due to system generated rental rate. Section 8 vouchers must cover the entire amount and typically they do not. They will cover only a portion and the resident isn't allowed to pay the remaining. Therefore rent is not covered leaving the resident with a balance going in. And if section 8 pays every month you can't file eviction because payment has been received. So the balance is sent to collections when the resident moves out.
