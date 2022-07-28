Rainbow Six Siege now using users’ phone numbers to blacklist cheaters

dotesports.com
NICKMERCS has one big problem with Warzone as he settles back into the grind
NICKMERCS is not too happy with the new weapon meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. Nick has been streaming Warzone again, a game he has a love-hate relationship with, much like Fortnite. A recent update has left the popular streamer frustrated with the state of the game and, per usual, isn’t afraid to make it known.
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
RE-45, Devotion reportedly move to Replicator pool in Apex’s season 14
New seasons in Apex Legends usually bring changes to the weapon pool by shifting their availability and sources. For season 14, players can expect to find the RE-45 and the Devotion in the Replicator pool, according to a report from TheGamer’s Ben Sledge. Putting the RE-45 exclusively in the...
No Apex August starts with a lot of people playing Apex Legends
August is here and with it comes the planned boycott of Apex Legends. The plan gained steam near the middle of season 13 on Reddit and Twitter among disgruntled Apex players. The hashtag #NoApexAugust gained mobility, with players hoping to force Respawn to reckon with broken legend abilities, hit registration issues, cheating, and more long-standing problems like the game’s audio.
Bungie removes Destiny 2’s text chat following game-breaking exploit
Bungie has shut the Destiny 2 text chat down after players weaponized the feature. Crafty Guardians were able to crash another player’s game through the whisper function of the text chat, leading to many issues. Any Destiny 2 player could whisper a text string to another player, causing the...
Rek’Sai backdoor goes undetected, League players shout in confusion at defeat screen
Having an objective in mind and a clear path towards victory is always important in League of Legends, but tunneling too much on what’s in front of you could mean being blindsided. League player and Reddit user IRANwithit shared a clip yesterday highlighting one of the reasons why players...
Here are all of Destiny 2’s Eververse items this season
Tess Everis runs Destiny 2‘s Eververse store, where players can spend their Silver or Bright Dust to acquire a rotating collection of cosmetics. Tess’ stock changes at reset every Tuesday, bringing in new offerings for players. Outside of some easily obtained consumables and the odd ornament that changes...
Pokémon UNITE weekly Aeos Coins and Energy limits
Since its launch in July 2021, Pokémon UNITE has straddled the line of the free-to-play and free-to-start models, offering players multiple ways to unlock content in the game based on if they want to spend money to speed up the process. On the F2P side of things, UNITE follows...
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
Major changes for self-res: Respawn addresses Apex community concerns over gold knockdown shield
Respawn Entertainment is introducing major changes to Apex Legends‘ gold backpack and gold knockdown shield items with season 14, including the complete removal of the latter’s self-resurrection ability. The gold knockdown shield will remain in the game, the Apex design team says, but it will no longer give...
Call of Duty’s new dog skin was plagiarized, artist claims
Following the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update, an artist has claimed their artwork was plagiarized and was used as a new skin released in the game. Sail Lin, a Chinese concept artist, tweeted a comparison of their artwork and the newly released “Loyal Samoyed” skin, which resembles a dog belonging to the Samoyed breed costumed with various garments. Lin claims that the skin’s concept art was stolen from the “Samoye Medical” artwork that was posted on ArtStation in December 2019.
TFT 12.14 B-patch nerfs Aurelion Sol and Morellonomicon, implements Astral bug fix
A significant Teamfight Tactics 12.14 B-patch will go live tomorrow, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, resolving bug issues around Jinx and the Astral trait while nerfing recently buffed Set Seven dragon champions like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana. Scheduled to release on Aug. 2 around 2pm...
Apex’s unloved shotgun is getting a new lease on life as Respawn shakes up the meta in season 14
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment unveiled upcoming changes to the game ahead of its 14th season, including a new barrel mod and buffs to the EVA-8 shotgun. The much-maligned EVA-8 shotgun is receiving a host of buffs at the start of season 14. The changes all focus on its speed and handling: its base fire rate has been increased, and it receives a higher fire rate increase from all levels of shotgun bolts. It can also equip standard stocks, which will make its handling and reload speed faster. Finally, it can once again use the Double Tap hop-up, which is back in the floor loot pool this season following the G7 Scout’s removal from the care package.
Apex gameplay trailer for ‘Hunted’ to drop tomorrow, will likely showcase Vantage, Kings Canyon changes, and new battle pass
Apex Legends announced this morning a new gameplay trailer for the new season will be premiering tomorrow. Season 14 brings a new legend, a new level cap, and changes to the game’s original battle royale map Kings Canyon. The trailer is scheduled to premiere at 10am CT tomorrow, August...
All Fortune’s Keep: Cursed Ground rewards in Warzone
Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep is the home of the Cursed Ground event, which started on July 18. The event improves the overall gaming experience in Fortune’s Keep as players will also have the option to participate in it to unlock premium loot. Players will need to interact with...
DEADROP has ‘nowhere near’ the polish of Modern Warfare 2 yet, JGOD warns after early showing
Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has moved to temper the building hype surrounding Dr Disrespect and Midnight Society’s first game, DEADROP, by claiming it’s nowhere near as polished as Modern Warfare 2. Gameplay videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Most people were impressed with how it looked, felt, and played—hence the comparisons to MW2.
What are the pity and soft pity systems in Genshin Impact?
Gacha systems aren’t a new concept in gaming, and Genshin Impact employs this system to let the RNG gods decide your fate in getting the most desirable characters and items in the game. Getting your desired character can be challenging, even when it’s up to chance. There is...
Who has the most wins in Fortnite?
Each Fortnite match is a challenge that only the fittest and the most talented can survive until the end. Competitive players spend hours perfecting their gameplay and studying their own replays to improve at Fortnite. Even then, the inherently random nature of the game guarantees that even the most-practiced players won’t win every game they play.
#SaveMinecraft trending on Twitter, community worried about censorship after update
The Minecraft community is angry after a controversial update and is turning to Twitter to #SaveMinecraft. Many Minecraft players are now becoming very vocal about a recent update. Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.1 is the reason behind the drama, with the Minecraft community angered at the addition of a chat reporting system.
PlayStation to stream reveals, updates, interviews during Evo 2022
Sony hasn’t seemed all too interested in live events as of late, but that’s about to change. PlayStation has announced a live show at Evo 2022 this weekend. Although most esports titles are played on PC, the FGC has almost always opted for console, with most tournaments preferring PlayStation over Xbox. For this reason, it only makes sense that there will be a PlayStation Evo Lounge Live Show during the fighting game showcase.
