GM Launches New Website To Connect Potential EV Buyers With Specialists

(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is launching a new tool called “EV Live.”

The free online platform connects users to an expert who can answer questions about electric vehicles.

GM officials say the tool will be a key factor in helping consumers feel more comfortable switching to an electric vehicle.

Anyone can schedule a free, live tour at evlive.gm.com .

