Gard Elementary in Beardstown Getting Make Over and Addition

City of Jacksonville Working on Recycling Program, Waste Hauler Service Contracts
The City of Jacksonville is working on two separate issues when it comes to recycling, as well as a citywide contract for a garbage service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the city is currently working on an agreement with BLH Computers for the disposal of surplus computer monitors and televisions by the city’s residents: “This contract is so that people can take their TVs [that break down] as they need to rather than storing them until June when we have the citywide clean up. That way they can take them directly to BLH, and then, on a monthly basis the city will get an invoice that will tell us the address of the people who have recycled their TV or computer monitor. It won’t give us their names, but it will give us an address and what they turned in. Then, the city pays for that on a monthly basis.”
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Road construction projects continue throughout Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week. Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part […]
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee
The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
Camp Courage Continues Tradition of Making Summer Camp Accessible to All
Music filled the air at the Western Youth Camp as a special summertime tradition returned to Lake Jacksonville this week. Campers from all over came together for the annual Camp Courage campout. Camp Courage is a summer camp for physically handicapped children. The camp was founded in 1976 by four area families who had handicapped children and could not attend regular summer camps.
Road Work For Rail Improvements Project Continues
One major road project linked to Springfield’s rail improvement program is coming to an end… while another is getting underway. The closure of South Fifth Street from Broad Place to Iles Avenue is scheduled to wrap up Monday afternoon. But Monday marks the start of periodic disruptions on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th. The road will be closed intermittently for up to 10 minutes at a time to allow the placement of steel used for the rail project.
Ameren Agrees to Repair Streets Affected by Remediation of Former Jacksonville Coke Gas Plant
Work will soon begin again near the former site of a gas plant in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville City Council gave unanimous approval to an agreement with Ameren Illinois Monday night to complete work to rehabilitate portions of both Anna and West Streets. Earlier this summer, Ameren completed the project to...
Former Springfield Police Chief gets promotion at new job
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is getting a new job title after only working for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) for six months. Winslow retired from the department at the end of January. He went on to become the ILACP deputy...
Another Vacant Jacksonville House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel along with mutual aid from the South Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 337 West Lafayette Street at approximately 5:00 am. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike Martin says dispatch notified his crews while they were en route that the structure...
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
Campbell: Sheriff’s Office Is Not Profiling Drivers
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says new data showing that Black motorists are disproportionately pulled over by both Springfield police and county deputies does not indicate racial profiling. Campbell says in most traffic stops, an officer cannot see nor identify the gender or race of a driver until after that...
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 wire fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is accused of falsely claiming to own a business in order to get CARES Act funds. Officials say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration without owning a business. The funds were intended...
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
Camp Point woman doesn’t expect dream-come-true moment to settle in ‘for a while’ after winning Adams County Fair pageant
MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
