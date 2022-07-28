Celebrating National Refreshment Day with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

foxreno.com
thetahoeweekly.com
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
FOX Reno
Pet of the Week: Nala the Pitbull Terrier mix
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Nala! She is a seven-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix. Nala loves to snuggle and is quiet affectionate. She prefers a home without small children or cats. Nala is available at the Reno shelter. You can...
Nevada Appeal
Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own
From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
2news.com
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
anash.org
Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
SFGate
Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
FOX Reno
Fourth Annual Garlic Fest happening July 30
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jolene Cook and Crystal Leon join Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss the 4th Annual Garlic Fest this weekend. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
2news.com
Sunken Treasures From 1857 on Display At Grand Sierra Resort
The National Antique Bottle Convention started on Friday at the GSR and includes a collection of treasures taken from the ocean floor. The recovered artifacts will be offered in public auctions in October and November by Holabird Western Americana Collections.
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
FOX Reno
Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in the south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
Sierra Sun
7 places to picnic in Truckee (and leave no trace)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — When in Truckee, enjoy your takeout with mountain views. Our rugged skyline, shimmering alpine lakes, and lush meadows offer the perfect backdrop for a scenic picnic. What better way to get a taste of Truckee’s food scene?. Truckee’s off-the-beaten-path picnic spots rival any restaurant patio...
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fashion designer reaching millions on TikTok
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno fashion designer is reaching millions with her design posts on TikTok. Sarah Hambly was introduced to sewing at a young age. “My mom has sewn her whole life,” she said. “She grew up sewing, she sewed all her own clothes and everything, her siblings did and I had no interest in it as a kid.”
2news.com
Brush Fire on Red Rock Road
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: 'Top Gun: Maverick' leaves mark on little-visited Washoe Meadows State Park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tucked below Echo Summit, along the Upper Truckee River, is one of the state's least developed — and sparsely visited — state parks. Washoe Meadows State Park is more than 600 acres of pristine woods and clear water. Known mostly to locals,...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime. “Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper. You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June
Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
