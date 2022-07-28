Celebrating National Refreshment Day with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, along with the Bureau of Land Management is working on containing a brush fire in Silver Lake off Red Rock Road. No structures are being threatened at the time. According to TMFR, they are making good progress on dealing with the blaze- which is estimated to be about 5 acres in size. They say the fire is not growing very quickly and has light to medium fuels.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO