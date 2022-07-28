AAA Reminds Drivers of Toll Extreme Heat Can Take As Auto Club Responds To More Than 10,400 Calls for Service in New Jersey Last Week

thelakewoodscoop.com
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Has The 7th Most Expensive Rents In The Country, New Study Finds
It’s not just Lakewood where rents for apartments are through the roof. According to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, New Jersey ranks 7th of all 50 states when it comes to rental affordability, with the average renter needing to earn at least $31.32 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at a fair market price.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Other Officials, Attend Groundbreaking For New Portal North Bridge Construction
Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County To Receive $12.8 Million State Grant For Infrastructure Projects
Ocean County is receiving $12.8 million for work on local road and bridge projects from the State Department of Transportation. The money is part of $161.25 million in Fiscal Year 2023 County Aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level and is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund (TTF).
thelakewoodscoop.com
Reminder: LPD Night Out Against Crime Event is Next Week, Not Tomorrow; Info for Jackson, Toms River Events
While police departments across the Nation are holding their Night Out Against Crime tomorrow evening, the Lakewood Police Department is reminding residents that the Lakewood event will take place next week. See the event flyer below. Here’s the information for the Toms River event:. Here’s the information for Jackson’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Public Schools to Develop Threat Assessment Teams
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill into requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Cheder Toras Zev in Lakewood has over 800 talmidim enrolled with five parallel classes in Primary through third grade, bli ayin hora
YES! YOU have the power to make a real difference. Please partner with us to help ensure we can continue providing our students with the excellent Torah education they deserve!. Every DOLLAR counts. Every STUDENT counts. Every SECOND counts. Cheder Toras Zev. Growth…. Cheder Toras Zev was founded by Rabbi...
thelakewoodscoop.com
One Ocean County To Hold Sensory Tour At Community Garden
Lakewood is known for its hot, humid summers. And now, thanks to the volunteers who dedicate themselves to maintaining Common Grounds, it’s also the home to a beautiful productive garden that is bursting with flowers and vegetation. Thanks to corporate sponsors, a grant from Lakewood Township, and the help...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Tuesday!
PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Tuesday August 2!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelakewoodscoop.com
Tonight: Event in Lakewood for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, founders of NCSY
There will be an Atzeres Hesped for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, pillars of the Lakewood community and the founders of NCSY, one of the largest Kiruv organizations in the world, who were both recently Niftar. The event will take place Monday August 1st at the Ateres Yeshaya Simcha hall...
thelakewoodscoop.com
FIRST REPORT: Prosecutor Appeals Judge’s Ruling For New Trial In Eisemann Case
The prosecutor has appealed the order by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone granting a new trial for SCHI founder Rabbi Osher Eisemann, TLS has learned. The appeal follows a series of reports calling out the prosecutor for multiple instances of misconduct which also resulted in Senator Cryan calling for legislation to hold state prosecutors accountable.
LAW・
Comments / 0