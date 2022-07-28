ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA Reminds Drivers of Toll Extreme Heat Can Take As Auto Club Responds To More Than 10,400 Calls for Service in New Jersey Last Week

 4 days ago
New Jersey Has The 7th Most Expensive Rents In The Country, New Study Finds

It’s not just Lakewood where rents for apartments are through the roof. According to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, New Jersey ranks 7th of all 50 states when it comes to rental affordability, with the average renter needing to earn at least $31.32 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at a fair market price.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Governor Murphy and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Other Officials, Attend Groundbreaking For New Portal North Bridge Construction

Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge.
POLITICS
Reminder: LPD Night Out Against Crime Event is Next Week, Not Tomorrow; Info for Jackson, Toms River Events

While police departments across the Nation are holding their Night Out Against Crime tomorrow evening, the Lakewood Police Department is reminding residents that the Lakewood event will take place next week. See the event flyer below. Here’s the information for the Toms River event:. Here’s the information for Jackson’s...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cheder Toras Zev in Lakewood has over 800 talmidim enrolled with five parallel classes in Primary through third grade, bli ayin hora

YES! YOU have the power to make a real difference. Please partner with us to help ensure we can continue providing our students with the excellent Torah education they deserve!. Every DOLLAR counts. Every STUDENT counts. Every SECOND counts. Cheder Toras Zev. Growth…. Cheder Toras Zev was founded by Rabbi...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
One Ocean County To Hold Sensory Tour At Community Garden

Lakewood is known for its hot, humid summers. And now, thanks to the volunteers who dedicate themselves to maintaining Common Grounds, it’s also the home to a beautiful productive garden that is bursting with flowers and vegetation. Thanks to corporate sponsors, a grant from Lakewood Township, and the help...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Join the PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Tuesday!

PCS Masters in Accounting Open House this Tuesday August 2!. A lucrative parnassah, with high-paying opportunities. Start your accounting career with a step ahead. Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021) Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021) High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results. Graduates have...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
FIRST REPORT: Prosecutor Appeals Judge’s Ruling For New Trial In Eisemann Case

The prosecutor has appealed the order by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone granting a new trial for SCHI founder Rabbi Osher Eisemann, TLS has learned. The appeal follows a series of reports calling out the prosecutor for multiple instances of misconduct which also resulted in Senator Cryan calling for legislation to hold state prosecutors accountable.
LAW

