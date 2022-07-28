OCEAN COUNTY: WARNING FOR NEW SYNTHETIC OPIOD BEGINNING TO EMERGE

ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S NEWS LETTER
Please see below link to #SheriffGolden’s Newsletter for July 2022, which includes the latest efforts and initiatives the #MCSONJ makes to ensure the utmost of public safety in Monmouth County. You can always keep up to date with our monthly newsletter here on Facebook to learn more about the...
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
NJ cardiologist sentenced for prescribing thousands of unnecessary opiate pills
A 60-year-old New Jersey cardiologist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills to a patient and his wife without a medical reason, according to the Department of Justice.
OCEAN COUNTY: IDENTITY THEFT IS ON THE RISE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has offered the following advice to protect your identity. Stolen identity can be a burden both personally and financially. Identity theft affects one in 20 Americans a year. Unfortunately, criminals just keep finding better ways to steal people’s identities, money, and credit. When it comes to your personal information, any information is as good as gold to cybercriminals. The best way to avoid being the victim of identity theft is by protecting your personal information. Here are some easy ways to do this:
OCEAN COUNTY: CDC SHARES INFO ON MONKEY POX
🚫Spread during short periods of shared airspace. In the current monkeypox outbreak, people with monkeypox generally report having close, sustained physical contact with other people who have monkeypox. Get the facts on how monkeypox spreads: .Https://bit.ly/3NJizVR.
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Issue 131 Summonses at Crystal Lake/ASARCO Mine
Dozens of people will be headed to court soon after officials in one Ocean County municipality issued over 130 summonses this weekend at a lake near an old strip mining operation. Following complaints about trespassing, noise, and ATV riders, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department, assisted by other law...
BRICK: UNDERWATER RECOVERY TEAM AND FIRE DEPARTMENT SHOW OFF NEW DIVE RESCUE TRUCK
On behalf of Brick Township Fire District 1 and the Brick Township Underwater Recovery Team, we would like to announce the arrival of our new 2022 Spartan/EVI Dive Rescue Truck. Thank you to the Brick Township Fire District 1 Fire Commissioners, Campbell supply company, and the residents of Fire District 1. This vehicle is replacing our 25-year-old dive truck. The Brick Underwater Recovery Team has been proudly protecting New Jersey’s largest waterfront community since 1962. Here’s to the next 60 years!
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
MANCHESTER: POLICE ISSUE OVER A HUNDRED SUMMONS’ FOR TRESPASSING
The following is a press release issued by the Manchester Police Department. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Police Raid At Heritage Minerals Site In Manchester Results in Dozens Of Tickets, Fines
Once again, Manchester Police have conducted a “special enforcement detail” at the dangerous Heritage Minerals site, resulting in dozens of fines and penalties. Originally operated by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), Inc., the property was sold to and subsequently operated by Heritage Minerals until the cessation of mining operations in the early 1980’s.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
ISLAND HEIGHTS: UPDATE ON CONSTRUCTION OF NEW FIREHOUSE
BUILDING UPDATE: Today the remaining footings were poured as we continue to see good progress on our new firehouse. Once these footings are finished the next step will be to get the underground plumbing work done. Take a drive by the firehouse and take a look at the progress!. Media...
NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
JACKSON: MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST
Jackson Police Department issued the following statement regarding the investigation and arrests:. On July 14th, The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and heroin from multiple residences and vehicles in Jackson Township. On that date, members of the Special Enforcement Unit and Uniformed Services Division conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan operated by Baptiste and Meadows. Both subjects were subsequently arrested with being in possession of 200 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Both Baptiste and Meadows were charged and lodged in Ocean County Jail.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
