Afghanistan refugee making a difference in Marymount’s DEI Center

marymount.edu
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Taliban claims US drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul was a 'violation of international principles'... despite terror chief being holed up in interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani's house
The Taliban has condemned the US air strike that killed the leader of terrorist group Al Qaeda for 'violating international principles.'. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's death, was killed in a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday. The attack was carried out by the CIA.
‘He’s the only American I have a relationship with’: the friendship that survived 40 years of Afghan conflict
In the final days of August 2021, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years. As the Taliban retook control of the country, one Afghan family was forced to make a decision about their future. Four decades before, they had welcomed an American into their family. Now, it...
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for Arpaio in Tuesday's election are far smaller than when he served as the top law enforcement officer for 4 million people as the six-term sheriff of Maricopa County. Now he is trying to unseat Ginny Dickey, the two-term Democratic mayor of Fountain Hills, a Republican-heavy community of about 24,000 on the edge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taiwan and China step up military rhetoric as expected Pelosi visit looms
US House speaker is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday in a controversial visit likely to increase tensions between Beijing and Washington
‘Never give up’: why the world’s struggle against polio is not over
As an eight-year-old, Anita Ghai was buried neck-deep in a mud grave during a solar eclipse, while her mother was pressured to chant verses from Hindu scripture – ostensibly to cure Ghai of polio, which she had contracted at the age of two. “I still carry guilt – for what my mother had to endure because of me,” says Ghai, now 67 and a dean at Delhi’s Ambedkar University.
Taiwan says will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to enemy threats
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday they have a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to “enemy threats” as tensions rise with China.
U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul drone strike
A United States drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in the Afghan capital, President Joe Biden said Monday, adding "justice had been delivered" to the families of the September 11, 2001 attacks. "Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said, adding that he hoped Zawahiri's death would bring "closure" to families of the 3,000 people killed in the United States on 9/11.
Comments / 0