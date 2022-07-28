Afghanistan refugee making a difference in Marymount’s DEI Center

Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for Arpaio in Tuesday's election are far smaller than when he served as the top law enforcement officer for 4 million people as the six-term sheriff of Maricopa County. Now he is trying to unseat Ginny Dickey, the two-term Democratic mayor of Fountain Hills, a Republican-heavy community of about 24,000 on the edge of...

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 39 MINUTES AGO