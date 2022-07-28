ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Juicy, mouth-watering hamburgers are a staple in American culture. You can find them just about anywhere , from fancy restaurants to hole-in-the-wall establishments .

That's why Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp again to figure out the most delicious burgers in every state:

"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the 'burgers' category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, 'best' is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment."

The best burger you can find in Washington is the Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger from Skagit Valley Burgers Express .

Yelper S. L. went into more detail about this neat burger:

"My boyfriend and I stopped in here today on our way back to Bellingham from a day trip because he had seen so many good reviews about it online. Once I bit into my Bacon Ranch Jalapeño burger I said, 'I've never cried over a burger before but this might be the one.' It was incredibly tasty, as was his Atomic burger. I'd never had such fresh jalapeños on a burger before!"

If you're dying to try the Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger, head over to 1172 W State Route 20 in Sedro-Woolley. They're available for dine-in and drive-thru.

Click HERE to check out the full list.

