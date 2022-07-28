Man orders food at Walker Subway, then flees with cash from register and employee tip jar

www.theadvocate.com
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between...
wbrz.com
Man, 22, gets 50-year sentence for dealing fentanyl in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A man convicted of distributing fentanyl in Livingston Parish was ordered to spend the next five decades in prison. On Monday, the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office said Colton Boudreaux, 22, was arrested after sheriff's deputies investigated reports that he had been dealing the potent opioid. Deputies witnessed...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large
HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
an17.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
theadvocate.com
22-year-old Holden man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fentanyl distribution
A 22-year-old Holden man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl pills in Livingston Parish, according to prosecutors. Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Monday.
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
theadvocate.com
Coroner's Office asks for help in identifying bicyclist who died in hit-and-run crash
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died in a hit-and-run crash Monday when an unidentified vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Airline Highway, near its intersection with Prescott Road. An...
theadvocate.com
One killed, two injured in Bradley St. triple shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road. Albert Hawkins,...
Toddler overdoses after finding heroin in father's car, police report
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A toddler overdosed on heroin after finding it in his father's car, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the child's father, 41-year-old Dontrell Williams Sr., admitted to having heroin in his car, which the child accidentally ingested. First responders were called out...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
wbrz.com
Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
WDSU
One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Premier South Roofing faces nearly $250K in fines after ignoring warnings and worker fell to death
Premier South Roofing, a prominent Baton Rouge roofing company, faces nearly $250,000 in federal penalties after the company failed to heed regulators' earlier warnings and an unprotected worker fell 30 feet and died in April. The U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the death of the worker on April...
KLFY.com
Lafourche Detectives: 4 arrested for stealing ATVs, possession of drugs
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Four Lafourche-area individuals were arrested for multiple crimes this week, authorities say. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Tardo, 30, Cedric Tillman, 37, Kyle Massey, 22, all of Thibodaux, were arrested along with Richard Woods Jr., 33, of Raceland. It was...
lafourchegazette.com
Suspect charged in accidental overdose of child in Golden Meadow
A Golden Meadow man is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after his child overdosed after accidentally consuming his father's heroin. Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene said that just before 11:30 a.m. on July 27, Golden Meadow Police officers were called with other emergency personnel to a home in regard to a toddler not breathing on North 3rd Street.
theadvocate.com
Brusly man cited for taking clients on charter fishing trips without licensing, LDWF says
A Brusly man was cited for taking clients on charter fishing trips without the required licenses, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Agents cited Austin Rivault, 24, in Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish on Friday on two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations, the LDWF said in a statement.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
brproud.com
Louisiana father arrested after toddler overdoses
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday, July 28 after his child suffered an opioid overdose. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) when the small child of a Golden Meadow man named Dontrell Williams Sr. suffered an overdose and 911 was called.
stmarynow.com
17-year-old arrested on gun charge
St. Mary deputies arrested a 17-year-old early Thursday and accused him of having a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 43 complaints and made these arrests:. —Juvenile male, 17, Franklin, was arrested at...
