Man orders food at Walker Subway, then flees with cash from register and employee tip jar

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO