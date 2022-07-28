www.coladaily.com
Kira Bemis Stokes
Kira Bemis Stokes, 38, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Columbia, SC, on July 3, 1984. Kira was a beautiful soul who was loved by all that knew her. She graduated from Chapin High School, where she excelled in track and field and cross country. She went on to graduate with Honors in Nursing at University of South Carolina. She loved her career as a nurse but left to selflessly raise and homeschool her three children. She taught herself to be a master crocheter and gifted many with her beautiful creations. The blankets and hats she made brought comfort to many family members and friends. She spent many hours in the garden and had a tremendous ability to fill an empty place with beautiful plants and flowers. Her love for the Lord radiated through her in all that she did. She was a wonderful friend who focused on graciously walking and talking with friends. Throughout her two-and-a-half-year battle with Melanoma, Kira fought with the strength of Christ and mirrored the image of His grace, while never complaining. All the while blessing her friends and family in every way possible. She was always focused on the next step towards recovery and she suffered well, as Christ did, looking to Him for courage, strength and peace.
City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns
The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her team expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game
A 90-year-old Batesburg-Leesville man who played in the Negro League was honored Saturday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Lexington County Blowfish closed out the 2022 season against the Forest City Owls and Albert 'Al' Jeffcoat made an appearance. The 90-year-old has quietly lived the past 50 years in his hometown of Leesville. In high school, Jeffcoat played baseball at Hampton High School in Leesville and Twin City High School in Batesburg from 1947-50. He also played on the local Leesville Cubs' independent team during much of that span.
Guardians of the Night 5K draws record crowd
Most 5K’s, especially during a Columbia summer, start early in the morning to beat the heat, but one annual exception drew its biggest crowd yet on Saturday. More than 500 people gathered after sunset for the 11th Guardians of the Night K9 5K at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 team, and helps pay for the dogs' food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads and custom-fit ballistic vests. It also honors the memory of K9 Fargo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2011.
Sewer expansion progressing in Lower Richland
Richland County Utilities is continuing its work on all four parts of the Southeast Richland County Sewer and Water Expansion Project. The project will link public water and sewer services to residences, small businesses, schools and churches, as well as McEntire Joint National Guard Base, with the goal of improving water quality and easing environmental concerns in Lower Richland.
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim of a teenager that was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with...
School is starting back soon in the Midlands, so be prepared for the first day
School start dates are just around the corner for Midlands students and Kershaw County School District started back Monday. Here is some helpful information to prepare you for the start of the school year. Tax-Free Weekend. South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend is Friday through Sunday and a variety of items are...
Update: Columbia Police Department reports missing teen with medical conditions located
A missing 17-year-old has been safely located. According to the Columbia Police Department, Freadrick Black was taken to a local hospital to ensure he was medically sound. Black was reported missing earlier today after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m. by a relative at a home on Elmhurst Road.
