What’s Booming at ‘The Office’ in Richmond

‘The Band’s Visit’

Through July 31 at Altria Theater, Richmond

Visit this award-winning performance, presented by Broadway in Richmond, presents a sweet story of everyday people in an isolated Middle Eastern town. The townspeople welcome a lost band of classical/traditional musicians, forging a night of friendship and lessons.

Lucy Dacus

Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m. on Brown’s Island, Richmond

Singer/songwriter and Mechanicsville-born Lucy Dacus makes a stop in Richmond on her international tour. Dacus is joined on stage by Australian performer Courtney Barnett and singer/songwriter Samia from New York City.

Beer & Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Saturday, July 30 starting at 2 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, Doswell

Did someone say “beer, bourbon AND barbecue”? That’s beautiful. Go whole hog and head on out to an afternoon of sippin’ and tastin’ and eatin’ along with music and lots of other fun activities.

HeART & Soul Fest by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

Saturday, July 30 starting at 3 p.m. at Richmond Kickers Stadium (City Stadium), Richmond

Enjoy a day of interactive games, live music, kids’ activities, community art, and vendors from Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Richmond Night Market.

‘The Office Trivia’ with Todd Packer

Saturday, July 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, Glen Allen

Comic David Koechner, perhaps best known as Todd Packer from the hit TV series “The Office,” will be bringing his standup comedy to town for shows on Friday and Saturday, and on Saturday afternoon, he’ll be doing a special “The Office Trivia Show,” which will include behind-the-scenes stories from the show as well as an audience Q&A, and, for some, the opportunity to act out a scene with Todd Packer. Office fans, this is gonna be cool. That’s what she said.

The Taters’ Silver Shindig!

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond

Without attempting to gush or play favorites, we’ll just simply say there is no group in Richmond, or anywhere else for that matter, quite like The Taters. So, when these guys plan a shindig celebrating their 25th anniversary, you guys really need to make plans to be there.

