Deep in the Heart of Vengeance: How B.J. Novak Got Acquainted With Texas

By Caleb Hammond
 4 days ago
You can feel the gears trying desperately to turn, despite being firmly locked in place, in B.J. Novak’s exceptionally plain directorial debut. Vengeance follows pretentious New Yorker columnist Ben Manalowitz (Novak) on a reluctant journey to the deep south to solve (and podcast about) a young girl’s murder, but it fails to grasp at meaning despite having its characters verbalize dozens of different themes about the modern American divide. Granted, the result of this meandering is a stunningly — and in some ways, commendably — nihilistic conclusion, rendered with an intimacy the rest of the movie lacks. However, it’s too last-minute a turn, for a story that says nothing en route to suddenly deciding it had a profound mission statement all along.
