After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Negative Economic Growth, Is America in a Recession?

reason.com
Related
The CHIPS Act Is Corporate Welfare Disguised as Industrial Policy
Industrial policy is making a comeback. For those of you under the age of 50, this is just another term for corporate welfare—a lovely name for the unlovely practice of a government granting subsidies, protective tariffs, and other privileges to politically influential industries or companies. It's often done in the name of some lofty goal such as strengthening national security or ensuring that America is a leader in the "industries of the future." But the outcome is always the same: wasteful, unfair, unsuccessful, and unjustified. Oh, and it invariably grows the budget deficit.
The 'Inflation Reduction Act' Won't Actually Reduce Inflation
Complicated pieces of legislation rarely live up to the glitzy names scrawled across the first page. But even by that familiar standard, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is going to disappoint anyone excited by its title. The bill, introduced last week after a long-awaited deal was struck between Senate...
55% of America's Top Startups Were Founded by Immigrants. Why Won't Congress Let in More?
Immigrants are 80 percent more likely than native-born Americans to found a firm, according to a study released this May by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But more than that, a report released this week by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) indicates that immigrants are disproportionately responsible for starting high-value companies.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote For 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
The Dubious and Doomed 'Assault Weapon' Ban That the House Approved Today May Cost Democrats This Fall
The House of Representatives today approved H.R 1808, which would ban the production and sale of "assault weapons," including semi-automatic rifles with features such as pistol grips, folding or adjustable stocks, barrel shrouds, and threaded barrels. It also would ban a long list of specific models by name. The bill,...
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does the Democrats' New Inflation Bill Have Anything To Do With Inflation?
In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie rail against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. 1:00: Sens. Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) and Joe Manchin's (D–W.Va.) Inflation Reduction Act. 29:28: Weekly Listener Question:. The New York Times has been running an "I...
If You Care About Democracy, Don't Ask Biden To Invoke Emergency Powers
For a president of the United States, seeing policy initiatives thwarted by congressional resistance and divided opinion must be a lot of things, frustrating chief among them. But not getting your way because people won't get with the program is not an emergency. Unfortunately, we live at a moment when many Americans have lost patience with the trade-offs of democratic checks and balances and would really prefer to live under an absolute dictator, so long as a fearless leader champions their causes. And the favorite cause of the moment among supporters of President Joe Biden is environmental policy, which many want him to implement over opposition through emergency powers.
Justice Alito Speaks On Religious Liberty
In an earlier post, I commented on Justice Alito's new beard. Here, I will highlight his remarks at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit. You can watch them on YouTube, and I've transcribed them here. Alito stated that religious liberty is under attack, and people must learn that religious liberty...
Today in Supreme Court History: July 27, 1929
7/27/1929: The Geneva Conventions are signed by United States. The Supreme Court would consider the Conventions in Hamdan v. Rumsfeld (2006).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking Down Joan Biskupic's Latest Reporting On The
Here we are, one month after Dobbs. The leaker has not yet come forward. Indeed, we have no clue who the leaker may be. David Lat suggests that the Politico reporters may not even know who the leaker is! I was patiently waiting for something, anything, from Supreme Court reporters that would shed light on this issue. And, this morning, Joan Biskupic of CNN published a piece titled "The inside story of how John Roberts failed to save abortion rights."
Elizabeth Warren Wants To Stop Airline Mergers, Despite Evidence That They Lower Airfares
In a letter sent Monday evening, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Alex Padilla (D–Calif.) demanded that the Department of Transportation levy heavy penalties on airlines for canceling flights. According to CNN, the letter instructs the department to "aggressively" penalize airlines that cancel flights for reasons unrelated to severe weather.
Kelley v. Becerra, the Preventive Care Mandate and the Major Questions Doctrine
For nearly a decade, the courts have been hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate. But, if you read the bill, there is no actual "contraceptive mandate." (Nor is there any provision called the "individual mandate.") Rather, the bill requires insurers to provide "preventive care." The ACA did not actually define what "prevent care" consists of. Rather, that decision was delegated to an agency.
Don't Give U.S. Chipmakers a $76 Billion Government Handout
Staying a step ahead of China is a recurring theme in U.S. foreign policy. Yet the most expansive effort on the table right now to keep China in check sadly emulates the communist country's greatest weakness: the blurred line between where the state stops and the market begins. Congress is set to get the government deeply involved in the critical market of semiconductors.
"Liar, Liar: False Statements and the Freedom of Speech"
I much enjoyed participating in this Federalist Society webinar, which has just been posted; here's the summary:. What can the government do to counter "disinformation" or other statements that it believes to be false? The Supreme Court famously protected some false defamatory statements in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan and extended that holding, in United States v. Alvarez, that the First Amendment prevented the government from punishing a speaker from falsely claiming to have won military honors. Yet other false statements, such as fraud and perjury, may be punished, and recently the question of the government's power to limit false speech has assumed more prominence.
The Progressive Imperialism of Smedley Butler
Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America's Empire, by Jonathan M. Katz, Macmillan, 432 pages, $29.99. The legend of Smedley Butler has sustained the American antiwar movement for nearly a century. A Marine commander who committed unspeakable atrocities in Washington's "small wars" between...
The Time Has Come for a Transpartisan 'Repeal' Caucus
The federal government's decadeslong war on marijuana, one of the most life-mangling policies ever enacted, could be ended with a single sentence: The Controlled Substances Act shall not apply to marijuana. Put it in a bill, vote on the bill, pass the bill, sign the bill, done. Much of the...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 1