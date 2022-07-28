ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Negative Economic Growth, Is America in a Recession?

By Eric Boehm
 4 days ago
Reason.com

The CHIPS Act Is Corporate Welfare Disguised as Industrial Policy

Industrial policy is making a comeback. For those of you under the age of 50, this is just another term for corporate welfare—a lovely name for the unlovely practice of a government granting subsidies, protective tariffs, and other privileges to politically influential industries or companies. It's often done in the name of some lofty goal such as strengthening national security or ensuring that America is a leader in the "industries of the future." But the outcome is always the same: wasteful, unfair, unsuccessful, and unjustified. Oh, and it invariably grows the budget deficit.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

55% of America's Top Startups Were Founded by Immigrants. Why Won't Congress Let in More?

Immigrants are 80 percent more likely than native-born Americans to found a firm, according to a study released this May by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But more than that, a report released this week by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) indicates that immigrants are disproportionately responsible for starting high-value companies.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

If You Care About Democracy, Don't Ask Biden To Invoke Emergency Powers

For a president of the United States, seeing policy initiatives thwarted by congressional resistance and divided opinion must be a lot of things, frustrating chief among them. But not getting your way because people won't get with the program is not an emergency. Unfortunately, we live at a moment when many Americans have lost patience with the trade-offs of democratic checks and balances and would really prefer to live under an absolute dictator, so long as a fearless leader champions their causes. And the favorite cause of the moment among supporters of President Joe Biden is environmental policy, which many want him to implement over opposition through emergency powers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Justice Alito Speaks On Religious Liberty

In an earlier post, I commented on Justice Alito's new beard. Here, I will highlight his remarks at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit. You can watch them on YouTube, and I've transcribed them here. Alito stated that religious liberty is under attack, and people must learn that religious liberty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Breaking Down Joan Biskupic's Latest Reporting On The

Here we are, one month after Dobbs. The leaker has not yet come forward. Indeed, we have no clue who the leaker may be. David Lat suggests that the Politico reporters may not even know who the leaker is! I was patiently waiting for something, anything, from Supreme Court reporters that would shed light on this issue. And, this morning, Joan Biskupic of CNN published a piece titled "The inside story of how John Roberts failed to save abortion rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Kelley v. Becerra, the Preventive Care Mandate and the Major Questions Doctrine

For nearly a decade, the courts have been hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate. But, if you read the bill, there is no actual "contraceptive mandate." (Nor is there any provision called the "individual mandate.") Rather, the bill requires insurers to provide "preventive care." The ACA did not actually define what "prevent care" consists of. Rather, that decision was delegated to an agency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Don't Give U.S. Chipmakers a $76 Billion Government Handout

Staying a step ahead of China is a recurring theme in U.S. foreign policy. Yet the most expansive effort on the table right now to keep China in check sadly emulates the communist country's greatest weakness: the blurred line between where the state stops and the market begins. Congress is set to get the government deeply involved in the critical market of semiconductors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

"Liar, Liar: False Statements and the Freedom of Speech"

I much enjoyed participating in this Federalist Society webinar, which has just been posted; here's the summary:. What can the government do to counter "disinformation" or other statements that it believes to be false? The Supreme Court famously protected some false defamatory statements in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan and extended that holding, in United States v. Alvarez, that the First Amendment prevented the government from punishing a speaker from falsely claiming to have won military honors. Yet other false statements, such as fraud and perjury, may be punished, and recently the question of the government's power to limit false speech has assumed more prominence.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

The Progressive Imperialism of Smedley Butler

Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America's Empire, by Jonathan M. Katz, Macmillan, 432 pages, $29.99. The legend of Smedley Butler has sustained the American antiwar movement for nearly a century. A Marine commander who committed unspeakable atrocities in Washington's "small wars" between...
POLITICS
