Sienna Miller And Scarlett Johansson Play Dysfunctional Sisters In Kristin Scott Thomas’s Directorial Debut

The Golden Girls House Has Been Resurrected—See Inside
Not every TV show stands the test of time quite like The Golden Girls. The sitcom starring Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as roommates in a Miami home ran from 1985 to 1992, but has a passionate fan base and a prominent place in pop culture to this day. The interiors of the house that Dorothy (Arthur), Rose (White), Blanche (McClanahan), and Dorothy’s mother Sophia (Getty), shared epitomized ‘80s design trends. Their patterned living room sofa, wooden kitchen cabinets, and linoleum floors are sure to remind most millennials of their own childhood homes, making reruns of the show (currently available to stream on Hulu) all the more comforting to watch.
Secret Nichelle Nichols Took To The Grave: 'Star Trek' Pioneer Spent Final Years Of Life Confined To Wheel Chair, Paralyzed
Nichelle Nichols — who as sexy communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek boldly went where no prior African-American actress had gone on prime-time TV — spent the final years of her life battling a series of health crises. She died Sunday aged 89. The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s was confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on the right side in June, 2015.What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and...
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Lily James Debuts Pamela Anderson-Inspired Blond Hair
Lily James might be a natural brunette as she displayed beautifully at this year's Met Gala, but she just dyed her hair a shade of buttery blond that is not too dissimilar to a certain high-profile role she's played recently. The British actor wore a platinum-blond wig for her remarkable performance as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy", and now she's decided to adopt the shade for real.
J Lo Found Perfect Summer Dresses In Capri
At LuisaViaRoma’s Unicef Gala in Capri, Jennifer Lopez made her stage debut as Mrs Affleck after a brief honeymoon in Paris. Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens were among the honoured guests who were taken aback by the singer’s spectacular performance of her greatest hits in maximalist looks. Her off-stage summer style, however, is equally deserving of our attention.
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
How To Recreate Chrissy Teigen's Outfit From Her Egyptian Vacation — Get The Look For Less!
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Recently, Chrissy Teigen looked stunning while vacationing in Egypt with her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, and their two children. The couple...
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
Ariana Grande Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Abandoning Music Career For Beauty Brand
Ariana Grande is clapping back at fans that claim she ditched her music career for her R.E.M. Beauty line! The comments were left on a TikTok posted by the singer, 29, on July 28 ahead of the brand’s fourth major product launch: the Sweetener Concealer available in 60 shades. One person commented, “Pls remember you’re a singer.” Ari certainly has not forgotten that, clapping back, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer” with four bubble emojis and a smiley face.
The Story Behind Angelina Jolie’s Ride-Or-Die Summer Sandals
Angelina Jolie’s favourite fashion brands are scarcely recognisable (unless you know your way around The Row and Loro Piana), but her accessories spell out luxury. This is a woman who lives for the discreet elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and the quiet craft behind a Gabriela Hearst dress, but who can’t help but fall for the charms of Dior’s 30 Montaigne bag and Fendi’s Kan U shoulder style. The perfect shoes to pair with Jolie’s archival Brunello Cucinelli kaftans and Carine Gilson robes? Valentino Garavani’s Vlogo sandals, which add a subtle flash of glam to her otherwise achingly curated, muted fashion proposition.
Carnación; Petrushka review – two contrasting personal visions
A woman in a pink tulle dress stands at the back of a wooden stage, covered with lime dust. Slowly, deliberately, she walks forward and bends her body over a chair, carefully arranging her frock as she executes a lingering forward roll. Over and over again she repeats the action, her feet crashing to the floor the only sound as she curls up like a powder puff.
Tracy Morgan loves sharks so much he has a 20,000-gallon tank filled with them
CNN’s John Berman chats with actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is hosting a new TV special “Sharks! with Tracy Morgan” with his daughter as part of Discovery’s annual “Shark Week.” Discovery and CNN share the same parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
Jamie Foxx Life of Party on Italian Vacay, Grabs Mic to Lead Crowd in Song
Jamie Foxx really knows how to bring down the house, even when he's on a break from show biz ... because he got an Italian restaurant to join him in a rowdy singalong. The Oscar and Grammy (that's key here) winner was enjoying a night out with friends in Capri when it quickly turned into a full-blown show ... and, he definitely had the crowd going!
Review: Ron Howard back in form with compelling 'Thirteen Lives'
Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios is paying an early dividend in the form of Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” which opens on area screens Friday and makes its way to Amazon Prime the week after. The film tells the story of the rescue of 13 members of...
