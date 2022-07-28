ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Block: Checking in on Oregon State & Washington State

 5 days ago
247Sports

Meet Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class

August and football season are here. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. Green marks as the third four-star recruit the Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from Texas. He joins WR Ashton Cozart and S Tyler Turner.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-star DL Terrance Green commits to Oregon

Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green announced his commitment to Oregon during a live broadcast Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. The Ducks beat out Michigan State, Texas and USC among others for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Green. He took his official visit to Eugene the weekend of June 24 and knew from there that’s where he’d play his college football.
EUGENE, OR
