The Block: Checking in on Oregon State & Washington State

Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green announced his commitment to Oregon during a live broadcast Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. The Ducks beat out Michigan State, Texas and USC among others for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Green. He took his official visit to Eugene the weekend of June 24 and knew from there that’s where he’d play his college football.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO