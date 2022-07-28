The Block: Checking in on Oregon State & Washington State

247sports.com
Related
Meet Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class
August and football season are here. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. Green marks as the third four-star recruit the Ducks have landed a verbal commitment from Texas. He joins WR Ashton Cozart and S Tyler Turner.
Oregon trending as the favorite ahead of 5-star's commitment date on Tuesday
Will Dana Altman and the Oregon Duck men's basketball program secure one of its highest-rated prospects in program history? We'll find out that answer later Tuesday afternoon when five-star power forward Kwame Evans will make a verbal commitment while doing it on ESPN's SportsCenter. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Montverde...
Four-star DL Terrance Green commits to Oregon
Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green announced his commitment to Oregon during a live broadcast Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. The Ducks beat out Michigan State, Texas and USC among others for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Green. He took his official visit to Eugene the weekend of June 24 and knew from there that’s where he’d play his college football.
Terrance Green will elevate Oregon's DL prospects and also its 2023 class
The Oregon Ducks went into the state of Texas on Monday afternoon and landed a big verbal commitment from one of the area's top defensive linemen. It sets up the Ducks'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Cougs: Jalen Thompson to handle defensive play calling duties for Cardinals?
ONE OF THE biggest early nuggets out of NFL training camps for Washington State players is safety Jalen Thompson appears set to be the one calling plays for the Arizona Cardinals' defense in 2022. The honor usually goes to a linebacker in the NFL. “They’ve [coaches] given me a lot...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0